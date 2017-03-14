Muslims In UP Assembly Down To 5.9%, From 17.1% In 2012

Select a date Select month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Muslim women stand in a queue to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Mathura. From 69 seats in 2012, the number of Muslims in the state’s assembly is down to 24.

With the 2017 Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections, Muslim representation in India’s most populous state has plummeted from 17.1% in 2012 to 5.9%.

This is equivalent to Muslim representation about a quarter of a century ago, in 1993, following the Babri Masjid riots of 1992 (5.9%) and less than two percentage points higher than recorded in 1991 (4.1%)–its lowest point–according to an IndiaSpend analysis of data from the Election Commission of India and The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy (Gilles Verniers, Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Legislators’ dataset), a think tank.

UP has 38.4 million Muslims–19.2% of its 200 million people–the most of any state and third, by proportion, after Assam and Kerala.

Of 24 Muslim members of legislative assembly (MLAs) who won in 2017, more than half, or 14, had won from the same constituencies before. A sixth of Muslim MLAs have represented their constituencies for the last 15 years at least. None are women (9.9% of new MLAs).

Muslim MLAs In Uttar Pradesh Constituency Party In 2017 Election Name Of The MLA MLA Since Mau Bahujan Samaj Party Mukhtar Anshari 1996 Mubarakpur Bahujan Samaj Party Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali 2012 Gopalpur Samajwadi Party Nafees Ahmad – Nizamabad Samajwadi Party Alambadi 1996 Lal Ganj Bahujan Samaj Party Azad Ari Mardan – Isauli Samajwadi Party Abrar Ahmad 2012 Bhinga Bahujan Samaj Party Mohammad Aslam – Matera Samajwadi Party Yasar Shah 2012 Sambhal Samajwadi Party Iqbal Mehmood 1996 Kundarki Samajwadi Party Mohammad Rizwan 2012 Bilari Samajwadi Party Mohammed Faeem 2012 Amroha Samajwadi Party Mehboob Ali 2002 Rampur Samajwadi Party Mohammad Azam Khan 2002 Chamraua Samajwadi Party Naseer Ahmad Khan – Suar Samajwadi Party Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan – Moradabad Rural Samajwadi Party Haji Ikram Qureshi – Thakurdwara Samajwadi Party Navab Jan Khan 2014 Najibabad Samajwadi Party Tasleem Ahmad 2012 Saharanpur Congress Masood Akhtar – Kairana Samajwadi Party Nahid Hasan 2014 Pratappur Bahujan Samaj Party Mohammed Mujtaba Siddiqui – Kanpur Cantt Congress Sohil Akhtar Ansari – Meerut Samajwadi Party Rafiq Ansari – Sishamau Samajwadi Party Hazi Irfan Solanki 2012

Source: Election Commission of IndiaThe ‘-‘ sign in the ‘MLA Since’ column indicates the person was not an MLA between 1996 and 2017.

The constituencies of Muslim MLAs are largely located in the sub-regions of Rohilkhand and Upper Doab in Western UP and in the Poorvanchal region of eastern UP.

Muslim representation a third of what it should be

In the 2012 assembly elections, for the first time ever since Independence, Muslims achieved political representation (17.2%) almost proportional to their population (19.2%, according to the 2011 census).

Five years later, Muslim representation is a third of what it should be in proportion to population.

Source: Election Commission of India, The Hindu Centre for Politics & Public Policy (Gilles Verniers, Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Legislators’ dataset), Milli Gazette

Muslim under-representation comes with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–the national ruling party–recording a sweeping victory across UP without fielding any Muslim candidate. The Muslim vote is a determining factor in 34 of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, and in 130 of 403 assembly constituencies, according to political scientist Gilles Verniers in this 2014 report for The Hindu Centre For Politics and Public Policy, a think tank.

While the BJP’s popularity, in terms of seats, has increased six-fold–from 47 seats of 403 in 2012 to 312 now–Muslim representation has dropped nearly 65%, from 68 seats in 2012 to 24 now, data from the Election Commission of India show.

Similar under-representation in the Lok Sabha

Muslims are underrepresented in the Lok Sabha as well.

For the first time since Independence, none of UP’s 80 members of parliament is Muslim. “Many believe this is due to a spate of Hindu-Muslim riots, especially the Muzaffarnagar violence, which polarised both communities,” said this 2014 Business Standard report.

Between 2010 and 2015, UP witnessed a five-fold increase in communal violence, and the polarisation was evident in village, towns and cities, IndiaSpend reported in February 2017.

The 2017 assembly results are reminiscent of the 1991 elections, when support for the BJP rose three times, as its tally rose from 57 seats in 1989 to 221 seats, and Muslim representation fell by more than half, from 8.9% to 4.1%, the lowest in post-colonial India.

There are three main reasons for low Muslim representation: Uneven geographic distribution across the state, “lost” seats due to reservations of constituencies for scheduled-caste candidates, and “vote-splitting”, caused by multiple Muslim candidates contesting from the same constituency, according to the Verniers report.

(Saldanha is an assistant editor with IndiaSpend.)

