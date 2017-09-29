Mumbai Locals: World’s Busiest Urban Rail System Is Also Its Deadliest

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

The stampede on the bridge at Elphinstone Road suburban railway station in Mumbai killed 22 passengers and injured several others. Mumbai’s local trains carry about 7.5 million passengers every day, packed, on average, to 2.6 times their capacity.

The death of 22 in a stampede on a bridge on September 29, 2017, propelled the pressures on the Mumbai’s local trains to headline news, but at least nine commuters die (as IndiaSpend has previously reported) every day on the world’s busiest–and deadliest–urban railway.

In 65 years, the passenger load on Mumbai’s suburban rail system grew more than eight times, while train capacity grew about three times, revealing how the city’s commuter-rail infrastructure has failed its commuters, according to railway data and IndiaSpend extrapolations from those data.

Mumbai’s local trains carry about 7.5 million passengers every day, packed, on average, to 2.6 times their capacity. In contrast, rail coaches on the Tokyo metro, a system known for overcrowding, carry double their capacity.

In 1952, Mumbai’s suburban rail system was carrying 292 million passengers; by 2016 that number was up to 2.7 billion, or, as we said, about eight times higher. Over the same period, the number of trains grew about three times–from 741 to 2,800.

Source: 1951-52 to 2004-05: Indian Railway Statistical Manual; For 2016, the estimate has been arrived at considering an average load of 7.5 million passengers a day.

Such pressures on the commuter-rail system strain platforms, bridges–such as the one at Elphinstone Road where the stampede occurred–and other infrastructure as they struggle to cater to many times more commuters than they were designed for.

As a consequence, commuters in Mumbai routinely fall out of trains or die crossing the tracks. In 10 years to 2015, 6,989 died after falling from trains and 22,289 died crossing the tracks, as the Indian Express reported on September 13, 2015.

22 dead, several injured in #Elphinstonestampede in Mumbai. This thread tells us the world’s busiest network is also its deadliest: 1/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

In 10yrs to 2015, 6,989 died after falling from Mumbai trains, 22,289 died crossing tracks: #Elphinstonestampede https://t.co/JgTMHsR6ji 2/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

B/w Jan 2016-Jul 2017, 3,380 deaths in Mumbai trains. Major causes: falling off crammed coach: 981; run over at line crossing: 1,126 (3/n) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Since 2012, 19,160 killed in Mumbai local train accidents: Railway police data #Elphinstonestampede 4/n pic.twitter.com/WSVmlNNhxS — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Top 3 line-crossing-death sites b/w Jan 2016-Jul 2017: Kurla-Vidyavihar (45), Andheri (33), Masjid-Sandhurst Road (27) 5/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

B/w Jan-Jul 2017, most people killed by falling off overcrowded compartments on Andheri-Vile Parle stretch (28) 6/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

8 mn passengers–more than popn. of Hyderabad–travel on Mumbai rail network every weekday on 2,800 services: https://t.co/JuE84ArBDQ 7/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

In 65 yrs, 8.3x rise in passengers travelling on Mumbai locals, 2.8x rise in number of trains #Elphinstonestampede 8/n pic.twitter.com/W79Y8m8hN0 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

More than 2.2 mn travel in peak direction on Mumbai locals b/w 7am & 11.30am or b/w 4pm & 8.30pm. #Elphinstonestampede 9/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Morning peak hour for Mumbai locals: 8.30-9.30am with 632,000 travelling. Evening peak hour: 6-7pm with 587,000 #Elphinstonestampede 10/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Over 4,500 passengers packed in a 9-car Mumbai local train during peak hours. Capacity: 1,700 #Elphinstonestampede 11/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Mumbai’s suburban trains, on avg, more than 4 minutes apart, contributing to overcrowding #Elphinstonestampedehttps://t.co/t3lKQr2Uwj 12/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Fewer handles on Harbour line than Central, Western lines; no handles b/w seats causing overcrowding near doors: TISS 2016 survey 13/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

"Slippery rod at coach doors causes accidents," complain women commuters: TISS 2016 survey https://t.co/UpuYMpG5S9 14/n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

65% of 1,000 respondents complained about platform height in TISS 2016 survey #Elphinstonestampedehttps://t.co/UpuYMpG5S9 15/15 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Seoul's is longer (940 km), New York's has more stns (468), but Mumbai's local trains carry most passengers (7.6 mn) over 460 km/ 130 stns — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Mumbai trains run at 2.6x capacity, world's most crowded; bridges, platforms under pressure. https://t.co/vigzPQqRP9 #elphinstonestampede — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Mumbai's suburban system, India's most overcrowded, carries 14-16 passengers per sq m of floor space https://t.co/vigzPQqRP9 #elphinstone — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

Tokyo's overcrowded metro coaches run 2x overcapacity, Mumbai's at 2.6x overcapacity, world's most pressured system. #elphinstonestampede — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) September 29, 2017

