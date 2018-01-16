Mother’s Education, Household Wealth Decide Survival Of Infants In India

Select a date Select month January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mortality rates of children in poorer households were higher, as were the rates where mothers had fewer years of schooling, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of the latest national health data.

India’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has declined–from 79 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1992-93 to 41 in 2015-16–data from the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (NFHS-4), reveal.

The under-five mortality rate (U5MR) and the neonatal mortality rate–the probability that a child born in a specific year will die before reaching the age of five or within one month of birth, respectively–also declined.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (Page 184); (In deaths per 1,000 live births)

How education helps child health

Children whose mothers had fewer years of schooling were less likely to survive early childhood, the latest data show.

While the U5MR for children whose mothers had no schooling was 67.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, it was less than half (26.5) for children of mothers who had more than 12 years of schooling.

A similar declining trend is seen in IMR and neonatal mortality rates as well.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (Page 189)

Note: In deaths per 1000 live births

A child born to a mother who can read is 50% more likely to survive past five years of age; each year of mother’s schooling decreases the probability of infant mortality by 5-10%, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s 2011 report, Education Counts.

In India, states with more educated women show better health outcomes for children, IndiaSpend reported on March 20, 2017.

In 2015-16, while 93.9% mothers with 12 or more years of education got any antenatal care, only 67.9% mothers with no schooling did, NFHS-4 data show. While 94.7% women with 12 years or more of education delivered their babies at a health facility, 61.6% of women with no schooling did so.

Similarly, 69.7% mothers with 12 years or more of education gave their children all basic vaccines while 51.5% of women with no schooling did so.

Children in poorer households less likely to survive childhood

A child born in a household on the highest stratum of wealth index was about three times more likely to survive early childhood compared to a child born in the lowest stratum, data show.

The index was calculated on the basis of ownership of articles such as consumer goods, ranging from a television to a bicycle or car, and housing characteristics such as source of drinking water, toilet facilities, and flooring material. Households are categorised into five equal groups–called quintiles.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (Page 189)

Note: In deaths per 1,000 live births

For instance, the U5MR in the lowest 20% on the wealth index was 71.7 deaths per 1,000 live births–more than three times the rate for the highest 20% (22.6).

Similar trends are seen in IMR and neonatal mortalities as well.

In the highest wealth quintile, eight in ten women (81.6%) received antenatal care from a doctor in 2015-16, compared to three in ten (30.2%) in the lowest quintile. While 34.1% women in the highest quintile used a public hospital for delivering their children, 51.7% in the lowest quintile did so.

Wealth quintiles often dictate place of residence–rural or urban–and thereby access to healthcare. For instance, 76.1% women received antenatal check-ups from doctors in urban areas compared to 51.6% in rural areas, NFHS-4 data show.

(Salve is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”