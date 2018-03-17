Most Tiger Deaths In Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra Over 8 Years

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: Tiger deaths in central Indian states over the last eight years, especially Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, could mean a setback for India’s tiger conservation efforts.

Between 2009 and 2017, 631 tigers were reported dead in India, according to Tigernet, the tiger mortality database maintained by the National Tiger Conservation Agency (NTCA).

Among these, the highest numbers–133 deaths (21.1%)–have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh which has 13.8% of the country’s total tiger population of 2,226.

Neighbouring Maharashtra, which harbours at least three tiger reserves and protected areas, recorded 14.4% of the total tiger deaths in the same period. The state has 8.5% of India’s tigers, as per 2014 Census figures.

Karnataka, with 100 tiger deaths (15.8%), is second in the list. However, the state contributes 18.2% to the total tiger population in the country, which makes its performance far better in terms of the proportion of deaths reported.

Source: Tigernet, 2014 Tiger Census

India has a significant role in worldwide conservation efforts: Among the 13 countries which harbour breeding populations of wild tigers, India holds 57% of world’s tigers (according to some estimates). These nations, named Tiger Range Countries (TRCs), have pledged to double the world tiger population by 2022, the year of the tiger in the Chinese calendar.

Habitats in Shivalik-Gangetic plain most affected

The standard population monitoring procedure carried out by NTCA–and assisting research bodies like the Wildlife Institute of India (WII)–once every four years segregates the country into six major landscape complexes based on the nature and geographic conditions of their tiger habitats. Among these, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh belong to the Shivalik-Gangetic plain landscape complex which accommodates the central Indian landscape and the Eastern Ghats.

This zone had 688 tigers, making it home for 31% of the total tiger population estimated in India, as per the 2014 census. Together, the tiger mortality figure for this landscape is 249 for the eight-year period, roughly 39%. However, 91% of deaths in the Shivalik-Gangetic plain are reported from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra alone, while they contribute only 72% of the tiger population of the landscape complex.

The Western Ghats Landscape complex, which harbours 776 (34%) of the total tiger population in India, comprises of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa. It has recorded 277 deaths during the period, which is 28% of total tiger deaths. Karnataka’s share in this mortality figure is 57% (100 deaths) while it contributes 56% to the total tiger population of the landscape.

Poaching is a major factor in tiger deaths

Tigernet data do not assign any confirmed cause of death for more than 50% of the incidents reported during the period. However, among the cases which have a confirmed reason, 83 are due to poaching.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra top the list with 18 and 17 cases, respectively. Karnataka is third, with 13 deaths. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra also top the list in number of cases where tiger body parts were seized from wildlife trafficking criminals. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, respectively, have recorded 18 and 17 such incidents since 2009.

However, it may not be fair to conclude that these central Indian States are India’s poaching hotspots. If we consider poaching deaths in relation to total fatalities, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 19%. Maharashtra follows at 18% and Kerala 16%. Karnataka figures stand at 13, but it stands third behind MP and Maharashtra because it reported 15 incidents of tiger body part seizure.

Tigers now inhabit only 6% of traditional habitats

The tiger, hunted and trafficked in many parts of the world, is listed as an endangered animal by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Tigers now inhabit only 6% of their original habitats, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Their population across these habitats has dropped by 40% since 2006.

Much of this decline is attributed to the pressure of growing human population and subsequent encroachments into tiger terrains. The Tigernet data for the last 8 years showed that, of 328 incidents where the cause of death could be confirmed, 114 were caused by human interference–poaching, road kill, and elimination by authorities or similar incidents.

While these figures are based on Tigernet data, TRAFFIC, a global organisation which fights wildlife trafficking, has noted that the database does not always capture mortality or seizure data as per reported incidents, indicating that the actual figures could be worse.

The ongoing tiger population census for 2018 is expected to come up with updated figures. With the adoption of new methods of population monitoring and inclusion of areas which were hitherto not a part of the exercise, indications are that the latest census may mark a spike in tiger population figures. The assumption is based mainly on information expected from the north-eastern states. In the last Census, the north-east had not been properly sampled.

This time, 14,000 camera traps are being used for greater accuracy as part of the existing double-sampling technique, which involves correlating data coming from ground survey of tiger pug marks and scat with data generated through camera trap images. Since 4,300 more camera traps are being used this time, the total numbers are expected to go up.

The last 2014 tiger census too marked a rise–up 30%from 2010 figures.

(Bhaskaran is an assistant professor and Kashyap is a research scholar at the School of Journalism, Mass Communication and New Media, Central University of Himachal Pradesh.)

