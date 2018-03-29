More Younger, Educated Indian Women Giving Birth At Unsafe Intervals

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: Indian women aged 15 to 29 years and those with more years in school gave birth at shorter, unsafe intervals over the decade to 2015-16, shows an IndiaSpend analysis of health data.

Birth intervals–the time between two successive live births–of less than 24 months may lead to low birth weight and death of a child, according to the 2015-16 report of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

The optimal birth interval to reduce neonatal and infant mortality is three to five years, according to global research (here and here). In India, spacing between births for women aged 15-29 years worsened from 25 months to 22.5 months over 10 years, we found.

The median interval between two live births fell by 2.5 months to 22.5 months in 2015-16 from 25 months in 2005-06 for women aged 15-19 years and by 6 days to under 29 months from 29 months for women aged 20-29 years, according to our analysis of data from 2005-06 and 2015-16.

“It is difficult to comment without looking at disaggregated NFHS data, which has not been released yet for 2015-16,” said a New Delhi-based demographer, requesting anonymity. “We will need to look at how many of the earlier born children to women in the 15-19 age group were alive or dead and then check for confounding factors. With India’s high neonatal mortality rate, it is possible that median birth intervals in younger women have gone up among those whose children died soon after being born.”

The legal age for marriage in India is 18 for women and 21 for men. Underage marriages, especially of girls, rose in urban India–one in five girls between ages 10 and 17 in urban areas was married in 2011–and while the immediate reasons were not clear, patriarchy and the continuing hold of tradition are implicated, as IndiaSpend reported on June 9, 2017. By age 22, 56% of women were married, according to an ongoing global study of childhood poverty in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, IndiaSpend reported on November 17, 2017.

Overall, the median gap between successive live births rose by 27-28 days for women aged 15 to 49 years.

Women with highest education levels was the only group that saw birth intervals worsen by 24-25 days to under 36 months in 2015-16 from 36.5 months in 2005-06.

Only women in the poorest 20% households gave birth at shorter intervals in the decade to 2015-16, with the median gap worsening by 15 days to under 31 months from over 31 months.

Source: National Family Health Surveys 2005-06, 2015-16

Families are smaller, but they want at least one son

A higher share of Indians in urban areas and with higher years of schooling reported a preference for sons in the decade to 2015-16.

While the share of women with up to five years of schooling saying they preferred more sons than daughters fell by over 2 percentage points, it rose by 1-3 percentage points for those who spent eight or more years in school.

Among men, while the share of those with up to five years of schooling saying they preferred more sons fell by up to 4 percentage points, it rose by up to 3 percentage points among those who spent eight or more years in school.

In urban areas, a higher share of men and women said they wanted more sons than daughters. While the number of urban men preferring a son rose by 3 percentage points to 16.4% in 2015-16 from 13.6% in 2005-06, that of urban women wanting more sons increased by 0.2 percentage points to 14.2% from 14%.

Source: National Family Health Surveys 2005-06, 2015-16

Source: National Family Health Surveys 2005-06, 2015-16

“Essentially, you are talking about the interval between second and first birth or third and second birth (may be very few cases),” said Rajib Acharya, associate at the India branch of the Population Council, a think tank. “With rising age at marriage, this group of girls aged 15-19 consists of more disadvantaged girls in 2016 compared to 2006. So, it is not unusual if you see a decline in birth interval over the years.”

“As for reporting of the desire for more sons than daughters is concerned, I am not again surprised by the increase among more educated women,” said Acharya. Fertility has “considerably declined” among this group, he explained, and is now less than replacement level–2.2 children per woman–or the stage at which populations stabilise.

The normative preference–Indians still believe having a son is better than a daughter–for sons is still same, argued Acharya. Family sizes are falling, but it is more likely families want at least one son. “Hence you see a slight increase in son preference among those who reside in urban areas or those who are educated beyond a certain level,” he said.

India’s sex ratio for first-borns was 1.82 boys for each girl and for fourth-borns 1.51 in 2015-16, compared with the ideal of 1.05, according to the Economic Survey 2017-18.

Sex Ratio At Last Child Child No Sex Ratio At Last Child Ideal Sex Ratio At Last Child 1 1.82 1.05 2 1.55 3 1.65 4 1.51 5 1.45

Source: Economic Survey 2017-18

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

