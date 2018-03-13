Maoists Kill 9 CRPF Soldiers, Inflicting A 9-Year Death Toll Twice That In J&K

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Sukma: A view of the 212 CRPF Battalion anti-landmine vehicle that was blown up by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on March 13, 2018.

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed in a Maoist bombing in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on March 13, 2018, adding to a death toll of more than 1,200 security personnel over nine years to 2017, or twice as much as Jammu and Kashmir over the same period, according to ministry of home affairs data.

“Incidents”–as violent encounters with Maoists are officially described–attributed to left-wing extremists have declined 60% over the last nine years, from 2,258 in 2009 to 908 in 2017.

Aside from the nine soldiers who died in the latest attack, six were injured, four of whom are reported to be critical.

#SpotVisuals from the site of IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of #Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 9 CRPF personnel have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/iN4bQCETHH — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

#SpotVisuals from the site of IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of #Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 9 CRPF personnel have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/TNBUJh5en6 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Deaths of security forces in naxal-affected areas increased 27% over two years, from 59 in 2015 to 75 in 2017.

On February 18, 2018, two security force personnel were killed and six injured in a gun battle with Maoists in Sukma district, the Indian Express reported on February 18, 2018.

There were reactions on social media condemning the attack:

The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies. My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 13, 2018

My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2018

#CRPF has been repeatedly suffering big losses in this area, this means the CRPF authority is not taking remedial action, we should learn from mistakes:SK Sood,Former DG,BSF on Sukma attack pic.twitter.com/yO095OenQA — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

For the first time in a decade, 2017 reported less than 1,000 Maoist incidents, the Hindu reported on December 31, 2017. The decline in these incidents is because of “attrition of various level cadres of Maoists and the other to the possibility of Maoists deliberately lying low”, according to a senior official of the union home ministry.

More than 120 incidents were reported this year up to February 15, 2018, in which nine security force personnel and 10 civilians were killed, according to government data.

As many as 2,270 encounters with police and 1,356 attacks on police, including with landmines, were reported over the last nine years.

About 300 naxals were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh over the last two years since 2016, the state’s home minister, Ramsewak Paikra told the legislative assembly, The Times of India reported on February 21, 2018.

Chhattisgarh reported more incidents (41%) and deaths (49%) than any other state (41%) in 2017, according to official data.

Over nine years to 2017, 2,811 terrorist incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir; 497 security forces have been killed, according to home ministry data.

The number of security forces killed in Jammu and Kashmir have also doubled over the last two years to 2017.

The year 2017 was the worst year for terror-related civilian deaths in Jammu and Kashmir in five years, IndiaSpend reported on February 14, 2018.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend and FactChecker.)

__________________________________________________________________

