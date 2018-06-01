Land Degraded In India Equivalent Of Rajasthan, MP And Maharashtra Put Together, $47Bn Loss

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: The annual economic loss due to degraded land and change in land use in India was valued at Rs 3.17 lakh crore ($46.90 billion) in 2014-15–2.5% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2014-15–according to a recent study commissioned by the ministry of environment and climate change.

The government needs to speed up reclamation as the cost of land degradation will outstrip the cost of reclamation in 2030, according to the 2018 study done by The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI), a Delhi-based think-tank.

The study divided the losses into two major categories: The cost of land degradation by land type, including agriculture, rangelands and forests; and the loss incurred when land is changed from a more to a less productive use.

Almost 82% of the estimated cost is on account of land degradation and 18% due to land use change, the study found.

India has a geographic area of 328.72 million hectare, of which land degradation is estimated to be 96.4 million hectare, or 29.32% of land area–as much as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra put together–according to the 2016 study by Space Applications Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Economical Losses From Land Degradation And Change Of Land Use, 2014-15 Category Annual Economic Costs Of Degradation (Rs crore) Loss (As % Of GDP) Agricultural Loss 72331.9 0.58 Loss Due To Degradation Of Rangelands 12024.5 0.10 Loss Due To Forest Degradation 175857.4 1.41 Total Due To Land Degradation 260213.8 2.08 Loss Due To Land Use/Cover Change 57525.2 0.46 Total Cost Of Land Degradation And Land Use Change 317739 2.54

Source: The Energy And Resource Institute

Note: Costs are according to 2014-15 prices

The larger concern is the degradation of existing ecosystems, the study said.

“This is a serious concern, particularly given that India aims to be land degradation-neutral in 2030, where any increases in land degradation are balanced by equivalent gains in land reclamation,” the study added.

Water erosion largest cause of losses in agriculture sector

Losses in the agriculture sector caused by land degradation due to water erosion, wind erosion, salinity and loss of vegetation are pegged at Rs 72,000 crore ($10.68 billion)—more than the agriculture budget of Rs 58,000 crore ($8.54 billion) in 2018-19–according to the study.

Production losses due to erosion of soil through water are found to be the highest in the agriculture sector.

The estimated losses for the agricultural sector are conservative since losses for all crops (i.e. cash crops are not included in estimates of soil erosion), regions (i.e. water erosion has been estimated only for rain-fed agriculture), or degradation (i.e. losses due to waterlogging are not included) have not been calculated, the study said.

Land degradation cost to outstrip reclamation cost in 2030

The estimated annual cost of land degradation (Rs 3.17 lakh crore or $46.90 billion) will outstrip the cost of reclamation in 2030, according to the study.

The study looked at two scenarios using two different time-series to project the land reclamation cost in 2030.

In scenario 1, which considered degradation data for eight years (2003-11), reclamation was likely to cost around Rs 2.94 lakh crore ($43.37 billion) in 2030.

In scenario 2, which considered land-degradation data for 16 years (1995-2011), the reclamation cost was projected to be Rs 3.17 lakh crore ($46.70 billion), 1.5-times more than India’s current combined budgets for health, education and agriculture.

The projections of land area likely to be degraded in 2030 under the two scenarios are estimated at 94.53 million hectare and 106.15 million hectare, respectively.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

