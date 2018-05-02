Kanpur Has World’s Most Toxic Air, As Do Indian Cities

Select a date Select month May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: Kanpur reported the worst particulate matter (PM) 2.5 level of 173 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3)–annual mean–across the world measured in 2016, data from the Word Health Organization (WHO), released on May 2, 2018, show.

PM 2.5 refers to particulate matter known to pose the greatest threat to human health, smaller than 2.5 micrometers, or roughly 1/30th the thickness of the human hair.

The PM 2.5 annual mean for Kanpur (173 µg/m³) in 2016, was 17 times the WHO’s annual mean of 10 µg/m³. It was also three times more than the national ambient air quality annual mean of 40 µg/m³.

Among the 32 Indian cities for which pollution was measured in 2016, Mizoram’s capital Aizawl recorded the best PM 2.5 level (27 μg/m3).

As many as 14 of the top 15 cities that reported the worst PM 2.5 level in 2016 across the world were from India, and all 14 were from north India.

Kanpur was followed by Faridabad (172 μg/m3), Varanasi (151 μg/m3), Gaya (149 μg/m3), and Patna (144 μg/m3). Delhi was sixth with PM 2.5 level of 143 μg/m3.

As many as 12 of the 15 worst cities with high PM10 level in 2016 were from India, with Kanpur topping the list (319 μg/m3).

PM10 is less than 10 millionth of a metre in diameter – six times finer than human hair, and is a record of air pollution from non-combustion sources like road dust and dust storms.

Kanpur was followed by Faridabad (316 μg/m3) and Delhi (292 μg/m3). Ali Subah Al-Salem in Kuwait was ranked ninth (198 μg/m3), followed by Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia (197 μg/m3).

Chinese cities performed better in terms of air pollution levels, especially PM 2.5 levels. China’s worst performing city in 2016, Baoding, recorded PM 2.5 level of 93 μg/m3 compared to Kanpur (173 μg/m3).

9 in 10 people across the world breathe polluted air

Nine in 10 people around the world breathe polluted air, the WHO 2018 findings reveal.

As many as seven million people die every year due to polluted air containing fine particles that enter deep into lungs and cardiovascular system.

Of these, the most (34%) die due to ischaemic heart disease, followed by pneumonia (21%), stroke (20%), chronic and obstructive pulmonary diseases (19%) and lung cancer (7%).

Ambient air pollution caused over 4.2 million deaths in 2016 while household air pollution from cooking with polluting fuels and technologies caused an estimated 3.8 million deaths in the same period, the WHO release said.

Children, women and outdoor workers are the most affected. Pneumonia due to exposure to household air pollution is responsible for 45% of all pneumonia deaths in children less than five years.

“Air pollution threatens us all but the poorest and most marginalized people bear the brunt of the burden,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO said.

“It is unacceptable that over 3 billion people – most of them women and children – are still breathing deadly smoke every day from using polluting stoves and fuels in their homes. If we don’t take urgent action on air pollution, we will never come close to achieving sustainable development.”

The WHO collects annual mean concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 2.5). PM 2.5 includes pollutants like sulfate, nitrates and black carbon, which pose the greatest risk to human health. The WHO has recommended countries to reduce air pollution to annual mean values of 20 μg/m3 (for PM 10) and 10 μg/m3 (for PM 2.5).

Eastern Mediterranean Region and South-East Asia–which includes India–have the worst air pollution level with annual mean level exceeding by more than five times the WHO limits, followed by low and middle-income cities in Africa and the Western Pacific, the report said.

More than 4,300 cities across 108 countries are included in the WHO air quality database, making it the world’s most comprehensive database on ambient air pollution. Over 1000 new cities were added to the WHO database in 2016, which indicates that more countries are taking initiatives to reduce air pollution.

“In just two years, India’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Scheme has provided some 37 million women living below the poverty line with free LPG connections to support them to switch to clean household energy use,” the report said, highlighting initiatives by countries to tackle air pollution.

The Central Pollution Control Board of India monitored air quality in 273 cities and towns across 29 states and six union territories in 2016 under the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme, according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (Parliament’s lower house ) on April 6, 2018.

As many as 190 cities exceeded the national air quality standards for PM10 in residential/industrial/rural areas and five cities in ecologically sensitive areas. As many as 51 of the 195 cities were in the five states of Maharashtra (22), Uttar Pradesh (20), Rajasthan (7), Bihar (1) and Delhi (1).

Why north India suffocates

India’s northern states (including Delhi and neighbouring areas) suffocate every year during the winter as smoke, mixed with fog and industrial pollution, form a thick haze over these states with air quality levels plunging below the danger levels.

One of the reasons cited for poor air quality level during this season is burning of straw by the farmers post harvest in October, IndiaSpend reported on November 10, 2017.

Stopping the practice of burning straw or stubble and other biomass could improve air quality in Delhi by 90%, according to a 2016 apportionment study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, IndiaSpend reported on October 17, 2017.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



