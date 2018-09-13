Iron-Fortified Pearl Millet Fights Anaemia, Improves Learning In Teens

Select a date Select month September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: Biofortified bajra (pearl millet) introduced into the diet of Indian adolescents led to reduced iron deficiency and improved learning skills and mental ability, a new study found.

Biofortification is a process by which the nutritional value of a crop is improved through conventional plant breeding or bio-technology. This is different from fortification, a post-harvest process adopted by the food industry, mostly for salt, atta (wheat flour) and milk.

A randomised double blind trial–where both participants and researchers are unaware which group is being given the intervention–was conducted in Maharashtra for six months among 140 adolescents aged between 12 and 16. One set consumed the iron-fortified millet while the other consumed conventional pearl millet twice daily as bhakri (a local flatbread) or shev (a savory snack). Computer-based tasks were administered before and after six months of the experiment to measure cognitive skills.

Those who consumed fortified millet showed improved learning and mental abilities related to perception, attention, and memory, found the study published in Journal of Nutrition in July 2018. This group also showed a 50% reduction in reaction time to certain tasks.

“If we can improve adolescents’ performance in school by boosting their iron intake we may also have longer term impacts in terms of their ability to secure a good job, or be admitted to a college programme,” said the press statement issued by Samuel Scott, the lead author of the study and an associate research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

A previous study involving 260 Indian adolescents had shown that biofortified bajra resolves iron deficiency 1.6 times faster than conventional bajra.

Iron deficiency is the most common cause of anaemia which limits brain development and learning capacity, hampering the potential of individuals and societies for generations.

In India, 54% of women and 29% of men in the 15-19 year age bracket are anaemic, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS, 2015-16). This is the highest figure among all age groups from 15 to 49 years. The levels of anaemia have not changed significantly–there was just a little over one percentage point decrease in the numbers for women and men in the 15-19 age bracket in a decade to 2015-16.

Iron deficiency anaemia remained the top cause of disability for more than a decade, IndiaSpend reported in October 2016. India lost upto 0.9% of its gross domestic product–over $22 billion or three times the health budget for 2017-18–to productivity losses caused by anaemia in 2016, we reported.

Improved sanitation facilities and delayed pregnancy in India could reduce the rates of anaemia in pregnant women faster, IndiaSpend reported in June 2018.

Rapid growth, menstruation, poor diet: Why teens are prone to anaemia

This is the second study that demonstrates the role of iron biofortification in functional cognitive improvement and could impact the lives of women and teens in various spheres including school and work.

The first study on 150 Rwandan female college students conducted by a group of researchers showed improvement in their cognitive and memory skills after the inclusion of biofortified beans in two meals for four-and-a-half months.

Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to iron deficiency because of periods of rapid growth, the onset of menstruation among girls, and poor dietary habits. Addressing adolescent iron deficiency is crucial to ending the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition, said the paper.

In India, 26.8% of women marry by 18 years of age and soon thereafter bear children.

“Adolescent girls/women experience a rise in iron requirements due to sexual maturation (growth and menses),” said Erick Boy, co-author of the study and head of nutrition at Harvest Plus, a global alliance to improve mineral and vitamin-rich crops by biofortification. “Many young women reach pregnancy with low or no iron stores and therefore, high risk of adverse conditions for their health and that of their offspring.”

Improved iron status among girls can lead to better maternal, child health

Anaemia causes 20% of maternal deaths in India and was the associate cause in 50% maternal deaths, IndiaSpend reported in October 2016. It causes low birth weight among babies, putting them at risk for lifelong issues involving cognitive development and physical growth. Anaemic children go on to earn 2.5% less as adults than their healthier peers.

“Teenage girls are soon entering child bearing years and we know iron status carries over from one generation to the next,” said co-author Laura E Murray-Kolb, who is associate professor at the Pennsylvania State University. “Therefore, if we can improve a girl’s iron status in adolescence, it can allow her to enter pregnancy with better iron stores, and that benefit will be conferred in a positive way to the next generation.”

Supplements, fortified foods have limited reach

Conventional supplementation has been a part of India’s strategy to fight anaemia but it has met with limited success–only 26.1% of children between six and 24 months of age targeted for iron supplementation have actually received it, according to NFHS 2015-16.

For resource-poor families or rural communities that mostly consume staple crops such as pearl millet, nutrient-enriched versions of these crops present a cost-effective, sustainable strategy for improved nutrition, noted the study.

Biofortification complements–and has advantages over–existing micronutrient deficiency interventions such as supplementation and industrial fortification, according to a 2017 review of data from 2003 to 2016. They reach underserved rural populations and are a long-term and cost effective strategy. Once crops are biofortified, they do not need much further investment. Also, every $1 invested in bio-fortification gives benefits worth $17, said the review.

“Fortification in free-market conditions reaches only population segments that can afford processed foods,” said Boy. “Biofortification reaches small landholders who produce and consume (or sell the surplus) these crops. It also benefits the landless who buy from small producers.”

(Yadavar is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”