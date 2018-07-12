India’s Transition To Green Economy Could Create 3 Million New Jobs

Select a date Select month July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: If 40% of India’s electricity comes from renewables by 2030 (from 7.5% in February 2018), the country could add about 3 million new jobs, according to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO), an arm of the United Nations.

This will “more than offset” the 259,000 jobs that could be lost–8.6% of the new 3 million jobs–by the scaling down of carbon-intensive and resource-intensive industries, said the report that analysed how climate-change mitigation could affect jobs in India and globally.

The Indian renewable energy sector–it accounted for about 20% of installed capacity by May 2018 and 7.5% of total electricity generation in February 2018–employed 432,000 people in 2017, an increase of 16% over 2016, IndiaSpend reported on July 5, 2018.

Renewables will have most new jobs

“The net increase of approximately 2.8 million jobs will be the result of the adoption of sustainable practices, including changes in the energy mix, the projected growth in the use of electric vehicles, and increases in energy efficiency in existing and future buildings,” the report said.

The overall net jobs benefit in India comes with sectoral differences. All the sectors in the economy, except the mining industry, will see more employment by 2030. Renewables will see 1.5 million new jobs, followed by 466,200 jobs in the construction sector and 285,200 in the services industry, the report said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has committed to the Paris Climate Agreement 2015 to install 175 GW of renewable power capacity by 2022. This is enough to power 100 million bulbs (of 100 watt each) for an hour.

India has installed 69 GW of cumulative renewable power capacity as of May 2018. The country will now have to add nearly 1.92 GW every month–what it has every three months since May 2014–to meet its target of 175 GW by the end of December 2022, we reported in July.

“The findings of our report underline that jobs rely heavily on a healthy environment and the services that it provides,” Deborah Greenfield, ILO deputy director-general, said.

The “green economy” can enable millions to overcome poverty, and deliver improved livelihoods for the present and future generations, she said.

In India, public employment programmes, such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), will prove to be important policy tools in reallocating workers, since they combine economic, social and environmental objectives in support of climate-change mitigation, the report said.

Almost 60% of the work hours provided through the MGNREGA programme in 2012 involved water conservation and 12% were related to the provision of irrigation facilities, the report said, quoting the ministry of rural development.

Natural disasters made worse by humans causing job losses

Over 15 years to 2015, natural disasters caused or exacerbated by human activities resulted in an average loss of 5.7 working life-years (part of a person’s life that they spent on a job) per person in India every year, the study noted.

Heat stress would be common in the future, reducing the number of working hours of the workforce, the report said.

Agricultural workers would be the worst affected, accounting for around 64% of hours lost due to heat stress in India in 2030 because their work is physical and a large number are engaged in agriculture in areas most affected by future heat stress.

Estimates, combining a global temperature rise of 1.5°C by the end of the 21st century and labour force trends, suggest that, by 2030, the percentage of total hours of work lost will rise to 5.3%, a productivity loss equivalent to 30.8 million full-time jobs, the report said.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

