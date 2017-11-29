India’s Growing Affluence Does Not Promise Its Women More Rights, Safety

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

A nation’s economic well-being does not necessarily ensure gender parity or safety for women, a new index has concluded. And India is an example of this disparity, the data showed.

Countries were studied on three parameters to see how they fared in the Women, Peace and Security Index (WPSI). This index, developed by women’s rights advocacy Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in Washington, DC, looked at gender rights in terms of inclusion, security and justice.

With a score of 0.58, India was ranked 131 among 153 nations, 27 places below its rank measured by per capita income. (The measure used was purchasing power parity dollar, for 2016, that estimates income according to a common basket of goods people might buy the world over.)

The global average was 0.662. The WPSI score ranges from zero (the worst) to one (the best).

“It is notable [that] top-performing countries … rank higher on the WPS Index than on their income per capita,” the report said. “National income helps performance on the WPS Index, but the two are not always closely correlated.”

The WPSI’s assessment of inclusion covered economic, social and political factors. It looked at justice in terms of laws as well as informal discrimination. Security was defined at family, community and societal levels.

Zimbabwe ranks highest, Saudi Arabia lowest

Cash-strapped, impoverished and politically unstable Zimbabwe topped when ranked by the gap between a country’s WPSI and per capita income ranks, with its WPSI position 65 places better than its per capita income rank.

The difference between the two ranks will be less than zero for a richer country where women feel less secure, as in the case of India. The calculation works thus for India when we subtract its position on the WPSI (131) from its per capita income rank in the world (104): 104 – 131 = –27. In the case of nations like Zimbabwe, it will be a positive figure: 135 – 70 = 65.

Saudi Arabia ranks the worst, ranked 89 places lower than its per capita income position: 62 – 151 = –89.

As many as 57 countries ranked at least 10 places better on the WPSI than on per capita income. This included Nicaragua, Tajikistan, Serbia and Rwanda. And 52 countries, such as the US, Brazil, China and Qatar, ranked at least 10 places worse.

Nepal fares the best in South Asia

India was ranked seventh on the WPSI in south Asia. This list included Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Source: Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security

Nepal topped the south Asia list: its WPSI stands 42 places higher than its per capita income ranking. Afghanistan was at the bottom of the list.

On the question of justice for women, India ranked third on legal discrimination and second on the percentage of men who find it acceptable for women to work. On security, India ranked third on women’s perceptions of safety and seventh on the problem of intimate partner violence.

The best and worst in south Asia on legal discrimination were Maldives and Iran. On the question of men accepting a woman’s right to work, Nepal performed the best and Pakistan the worst. Bangladesh ranked the highest on safety perceptions and Afghanistan the lowest. On intimate partner violence, Maldives and Bangladesh were the best and worst, respectively.

Source: Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security

Beginning 2017, the index will be updated every two years, the WPSI report said.

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”