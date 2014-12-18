India’s Central Universities Crisis:  38% Faculty Positions Vacant

Select a date Select month May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

While India can proudly claim near-total enrolment in primary education, thanks to the Right To Education (RTE) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a central-government-sponsored universal education programme, the story in higher education is grim, as we have pointed out in earlier reports.

And the difference is stark when it comes to the core of teaching—the faculty.

Data on the state of higher education in India often highlights gross enrolment ratio of students and pupil-teacher ratio, but one aspect that government reports such as the All India Survey on Higher education (AISHE) have generally overlooked in their studies is vacant teaching positions in various universities.

Of 15,862 faculty positions in 45 central universities across India, 5,998 are vacant, according to the latest data from Universities Grants Commission. This means nearly 38%, or more than one-third of teaching positions, are waiting to be filled.

Central universities are created by an act of Parliament and receive funding from the Government of India. Following are some of the universities with the maximum vacancies:

Source: Universities’ Grants Commission

The proportion of vacant positions is as high as 87% in the central university of Haryana and Tamil Nadu. Some of the newly formed central universities such as Nalanda University in Bihar or Nagaland University are still in their early phases, and new staff is being recruited.

The government appears to be keener on recruiting staff for central services than for teaching.

If we compare data from the Ministry of Finance, 12% of Group A positions were vacant in the central services, which are comparable to faculty positions in the universities.

The shortage of teaching staff hints at the quality of education being imparted in these universities. Data from the latest AISHE report shows how the pupil-teacher ratio is better in private universities than government-run universities.

Source: Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Government of India

A high pupil-teacher ratio in central and state universities is an indicator of quality in terms of inadequate teaching staff.

While the government’s inaction in recruiting faculty is one problem, some reports have also highlighted how it is a challenge to retain faculty in institutes situated in remote areas.

For example, in Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Srinagar, Uttarakhand, a small valley town in the Garhwal hills, or Central University of Orissa, in Koraput district, only 21 of 140 teaching positions have been filled.

