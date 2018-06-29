Indian Exports Drop Over Modi Period, Trade Deficit Highest Since 2012-13

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: Exports of merchandise–from industrial to agricultural goods–to African countries, Latin America and Japan dropped over the four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and grew at single digits to other regions, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of government data.

In contrast, over 10 years of the two United Progressive Alliance (UPA-1 and UPA-2) administrations, India’s merchandise exports–services exports are excluded from this analysis because they are limited to certain geographies because of trade agreements–grew between 11% to 33%, the data show.

The fall in India’s exports do not follow global patterns–the growth rate of goods traded across the world grew 3% over the four years to 2018 and grew by 3.3%(2009 to 2013)– according to International Monetary Fund. Various experts attributed the Indian export decline to domestic factors, such as demonetisation, a new goods and services tax (GST) and a new bankruptcy code.

Merchandise exports to China grew between 2014 and 2018 but at less than 1% while imports grew at 11%; during 10 years of UPA rule, exports to China grew 13% and imports 30%.

India’s exports to Africa between 2014 and 2018 dipped by 4.22% and imports increased 1%; during 10 years of UPA rule, exports to Africa increased 22% and imports 59%.

Overall Indian imports of merchandise grew by 1.6% to $465 billion over this period.

India’s exports-to-gross-domestic-product (GDP) ratio at 11.44% in 2017 was the lowest since 2005, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Outlook Report 2018.

Slowing exports and increase in imports (an average annual increase of 1.6% from 2014-15 to 2017-18) has pushed the trade deficit from $137 billion in 2014-15 to $162 billion in 2017-18, the highest since 2012-13.

“We are facing serious headwinds at a time when the global economy post 2008 had become extremely fragile,” commerce minister Suresh Prabhu was quoted as saying in the Indian Express on June 18, 2018.

India’s trade openness–the sum of exports and imports to GDP–was 27% in 2016, according to the IMF database, compared to an all-time high of 43% in 2012. Trade openness is an indicator of the economy’s participation in global trade.

“The first of the policy moves was the unique demonetisation experiment,” Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in The Times of India on October 4, 2017.

“The second was the goods and services tax, which was supposed to bring India in line with global standards but instead added typically Indian layers of complexity. These policies disrupted local businesses, including exporters. Imports have surged to meet consumer demand, widening the trade deficit and cutting into GDP growth.”

The view was echoed by economists Dharmakirti Joshi, Adhish Verma & Pankhuri Tandon. “The implementation of the goods and services tax and associated glitches have had an impact, particularly on small and medium enterprises — evident in low export growth in gems and jewellery, textiles, and leather sectors,” they wrote in a report for Crisil, a ratings agency.

(Singh, an MSc student at the Symbiosis School of Economics, Pune, is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



