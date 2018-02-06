Indian Babies Heavier Than Ever–And That’s A Good Thing

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: Indian babies are being born heavier than ever, a sign of better-educated, richer and more aware mothers and better healthcare.

Only 18% of live births over five years (2010-15) had low birth weight (less than 2.5 kg)–an important indicator of early exposure to childhood morbidity, mortality–down from 22% a decade ago, according to new national health data.

The highest percentage of babies with low birth weights was reported from the national capital territory of Delhi, according to the final report of the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (NFHS-4), released on January 12, 2018.

“Children who weigh less than 2.5 kilograms at birth are considered to have a higher-than-average risk of early childhood death,” the NFHS-4 report said.

Started in 1992, the NFHS is an important source of national data on indicators such as family welfare, maternal and child health, nutrition and other health issues.

Birth weight rises with mothers who spend more years at school and greater household wealth.

Of 249,949 live births over five years (2010-15) preceding the NFHS-4 survey, 78% or 194,833 births had a written record of the child’s weight at birth or the mother was able to recall the child’s weight, up from 34% in NFHS-3 (2005-06), a sign of growing awareness.

Only 15% births to mothers with 12 or more years of education were low-birth weight babies compared with 20% to mothers with no education.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

Children born to educated mothers have higher chances of survival; under five mortality–deaths per 1,000 live births of children under five–of children whose mothers had no schooling was 67.5, while it was less than half (26.5) for children of mothers who had more than 12 years of schooling, IndiaSpend reported on January 16, 2018.

Almost one-third or 33.6% of India’s population is born of adolescent pregnancies, IndiaSpend reported on January 12, 2018.

In 2017, only one in five adolescents–14 to 18 years–had completed eight years of schooling, but by 18, 32% females were out of school compared with 28% males, according to the latest Annual Survey of Education Report, IndiaSpend reported on January 17, 2018.

No more than 15% of babies of mothers from the wealthiest households were low-weight, compared with 20% of births to mothers from the poorest families, according to the NFHS-4 report.

Delhi (26.2%) recorded the highest percentage of births with weight less than 2.5 kg, followed by Uttarakhand (24.7%), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (23.1%).

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

