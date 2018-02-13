India Getting Basic Vaccines To More Children But Trails Other Emerging Nations

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: More Indian babies are receiving all basic vaccinations than a decade ago, a sign of better-educated mothers and better healthcare. But India still lags China, which vaccinated more than 90% of its children, and a host of emerging nations.

In 2015-16, 62% Indian children (6 of 10) aged 12-23 months received basic vaccinations, up from 44% a decade ago in 2005-06, according to the latest national health data.

China has vaccinated more than 90% of its children, while Vietnam has vaccinated about 90%, Thailand more than 95%, Bangladesh more than 90% and Sri Lanka more than 95%. Developed nations, such as the US and the UK, vaccinate similar proportions of children as China, while African countries vaccinate about half, according to a monitoring system by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Rajasthan (55%), Madhya Pradesh (54%), Uttar Pradesh (51%), and Gujarat (50%) were among the worst 10 performers, along with five of eight north-eastern states, according to the final report of the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (NFHS-4), released on January 12, 2018.

“Immunising children against vaccine-preventable diseases can greatly reduce childhood morbidity and mortality,” the NFHS-4 report said.

India prevented one million deaths among children under five years of age between 2005 and 2015, and vaccination played a huge role, IndiaSpend reported on October 5, 2017.

Information on vaccination coverage was collected from the child’s health card and direct reporting by the mother for a total of 47,837 children across states.

To have received all basic vaccinations, a child must receive at least one dose of BCG vaccine, which protects against tuberculosis, three doses of DPT vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus, three doses of polio vaccine and one dose of measles vaccine.

The NFHS-4 report also covered the vaccination coverage of Hepatitis B, a life-threatening virus infection.

Coverage was the highest for the BCG vaccine at 92%, up from 78% a decade ago, and the lowest for the third dose of polio vaccine at 73%, down from 78% in 2005-06.

Sixty-three percent children received three doses of Hepatitis B vaccine.

Children Aged 12-23 Months Receiving All Basic Vaccinations BCG DPT Polio Measles All Basics None Hepatitis B 1st Dose 2nd Dose 3rd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 3rd Dose 92% 90 86 78 91 86 73 81 62 6 63

Source: National Family Health Survey-4 2015; Figures in %

Although more children received the first doses of DPT and polio vaccines than the second or third doses, the dropout rates are higher for polio than for DPT.

Ninety percent children aged 12-23 months received the first DPT dose and 78% received the last dose. As many as 91% and 73% children received the first and last doses of the polio vaccine, respectively.

As many as 70% children aged 12-23 months whose mothers have 12 or more years of education received all basic vaccinations compared with 52% children whose mothers have no schooling.

Children aged 12-23 months who received no vaccinations increased to 6% from 5.1% in 2005-06.

Vaccination of children in rural India increased more than urban areas over a decade to 2015-16: 61% children in rural areas were covered with all basic vaccinations, up from 39% a decade ago. In urban areas, the coverage rose from 58% in 2005-06 to 64% in 2015-16.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

