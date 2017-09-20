India Enrolls More Children In Secondary School, But Is Failing To Teach Them

Select a date Select month September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

India has enrolled more children than ever before in secondary schools, but it is failing to teach them what they should be learning, with the most vulnerable, such as students from scheduled tribes, falling further behind the rest, reveal the preliminary findings of an ongoing global study.

The India findings, gleaned from the relatively advanced states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are in line with previous studies that revealed nationwide persistent, learning deficits (here and here).

Conducted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in July-August 2016 and February 2017 with 8,355 children in grade IX, the Young Lives longitudinal study is an international investigation across four countries, funded by the University of Oxford, UK.

Among the positives: The share of children aged 15 (the normal age for grade IX if a child started school at age six in grade I) in grade IX rose to 91% in 2016 from 78% in 2009; the share of girls aged 15 enrolled in grade IX was up to 90% in 2016 from 74% in 2009, while the proportion of children from backward classes at that age rose to 91% from 76% over these eight years.

But even as the share of children attending private schools increased marginally to 37% in 2016 from 35% in 2009, private school enrolment remains biased towards upper castes (62%), the richest third (62%) and urban children (64%).

Source: 2016 Young Lives Survey Fact Sheet

The ongoing study has followed 12,000 children in India, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Peru since 1998 and the 2016-17 round is the fifth in the series. Cross-country comparisons are yet to be published, said Renu Singh, Country Director, Young Lives India.

Young Lives followed two cohorts of grade IX students, born seven years apart–the younger cohort turned 15 in 2016 and the older in 2009–to track changes in their education over the period.

Math performance in private schools drops faster than in govt ones

The share of children in grade IX who could answer three math questions–adding with decimals, reading a pie chart and solving a problem–fell by two percentage points to 10% in 2016 from 12% in 2009.

In government schools, the proportion of children answering math questions dropped by 0.7 percentage points to 9% in 2016, in private schools, the share dropped by six percentage points to 14% in 2016.

Average scores in a math test of 31 questions were lowest in government schools (30%) and highest in private schools (41%) in 2016.

Learning Levels Children answering 3 comparable math questions correctly (2009) Children answering 3 comparable math questions correctly (2016) Avg score in math test of 31 questions (2016) Avg score in vocabulary test (2016) Gender Male 16.8 11.3 34.2 84.4 Female 7.1 8.6 31.3 83.1 Caste Scheduled Castes 7.3 6.8 28.6 83.6 Scheduled Tribes 7.2 6.9 29.1 80.8 Backward Classes 11 10 32.7 83.3 Other Castes 20.4 15.2 39.8 87.3 Maternal education level None 9.9 6.1 27.6 81.3 1 to 5 years 13.5 9.9 33.5 84.6 6 to 10 years 14.7 14.3 38.3 87 More than 10 years 17.7 15.6 47 88.2 Household wealth level Poorest tercile 6.2 6 27.5 80.3 Middle tercile 12.8 10.3 32.5 84.1 Least poor tercile 16 13.8 38.5 87.2 Location Urban 14.2 13.3 37.3 86.1 Rural 11.1 9 31.4 82.8 States â€“ After bifurcation New Andhra Pradesh 11.9 11.6 35.3 84.6 Telangana 11.6 7.1 28.3 82.4 Type of school attended Public 9.7 9 30 83.2 Private 20.2 14 40.7 87.4 Other 20 16.7 33.8 89.4 Mixed public private – 9.3 37.9 81.1

Source: 2016 Young Lives Survey Fact Sheet

Note: Figures in %

Children from scheduled tribes fail more than the rest

The proportion of overage grade IX students from scheduled tribes–a set of tribes recognised by the Indian constitution as historically disadvantaged and eligible for state support–rose the highest by 9 percentage points between 2009 and 2016 in the Young Lives sample, three times the rise in the sample’s average.

Source: 2016 Young Lives Survey Fact Sheet

The highest proportion of students reporting their homework was checked by teachers were from private unaided schools.

Source: Young Lives School Survey 2016-17: India

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________



“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”