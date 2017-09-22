India Could Reduce Flood Damage By Expanding Forest Cover: New IIT Study

Select a date Select month September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

More forest cover can reduce the damage that floods cause in India, a new study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IITK) has reported.

The study analysed government data across states for the period 1998-2011 to examine the impact of forest cover on flood-related destruction.

It finds that the states that have recorded the most damage from floods are Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh. These states have lesser forest cover compared with states that recorded less damage.

The study’s findings are important as India has been facing worsening episodes of flooding, affecting millions across numerous states.

“Loss of forest cover can make the ecosystem, human habitation and various natural resources more vulnerable to changing climatic conditions in the form of extreme weather events such as floods and other related natural disasters,” the study says.

States Most Affected Due To Floods

Source: Forest cover change and land hazards in India

Note: These figures are average over the period 1998-2011.

The study has also found that greater literacy can reduce flood-related damage as people get more information to prepare better for floods.

Further, the better a state’s economy (as measured in terms of per capita income), the greater its chance to adapt to a flood situation, the study reports.

These findings are consistent with the results of numerous studies globally which have found that deforestation leads to severe flood damage, especially in developing countries. For instance, this 2007 study by researchers from the National University of Singapore and the Charles Darwin University, Australia, who analysed data from 56 countries, found that forests have a positive correlation with flood risk and severity in developing countries.

The study reinforces the importance of forest protection for human welfare, and suggests that reforestation may help reduce the frequency and severity of flood-related catastrophes.

In response to this year’s floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced funds for flood relief in Bihar, Gujarat and the north-eastern states. However, India needs to shift its focus from flood relief to resilience and adaptation, Kasturi Banerjee, lead author of the study and a PhD scholar at IITK, told IndiaSpend.

“[M]ajority of the structural measures have failed in the past. Enhancing flood resilience/adaptive capacity by using non-structural measures such as afforestation drives is a way forward,” she said. “Planting trees will not only prevent flood damages, but in turn will support livelihoods of the people living nearby forest areas.”

The study highlights the importance of forests in the face of increasing frequency of climate extremes. Since forest cover is an important determinant of the extent of flood damage, it is essential that flood mitigation strategies be designed to promote regeneration and protection of forests, especially in flood-prone areas.

The findings have important policy implications for most South Asian countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh that have similar agro-climatic, ecological, topographic, socio-economic and demographic characteristics to India.

In July 2016, India enacted the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, which plans to spend Rs 41,000 crore ($6.2 billion) to increase India’s forest cover from 21.34% to 33%. The law stipulates that the majority of afforestation activities will be in tribal-dominated and backward areas so as to generate employment. Afforestation will improve availability of timber and other forest products, thus helping improve the overall living standards of forest-dependent communities.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has asked for time until January 2018 from the Rajya Sabha Committee on Subordinate Legislation to frame rules to implement the Act, Down To Earth magazine reported on September 20, 2017.

“Compensatory afforestation” refers to tree plantation to compensate for cutting down forests for agricultural purposes. Some experts believe it is an unscientific and flawed concept because felling trees also leads to collapse of an ecosystem. Planting trees fails to restore the original complexity of flora and fauna, Samarpita Roy, a PhD scholar in environmental science from Pune University, told IndiaSpend for a report published on June 3, 2016.

Banerjee from IITK agrees: Compensatory afforestation “is necessary but not sufficient to control floods”. Afforestation must be accompanied by ecosystem maintenance, she said, adding that forests help increase water retention capacity of the soil and reduce run-off, thereby playing a crucial role in reducing flood occurrence and resultant damage.

Additionally, planting trees that yield fruit and other produce provides livelihood support. “We need to increase the awareness that forest ecosystems are a lifeline for flood vulnerable households,” Banerjee said.

The debate around planting trees for mitigating environmental damage has gained strength recently ever since spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation launched a ‘Rally for Rivers’. The project calls for creating a 1 km buffer of trees alongside all rivers, which it terms the simplest way to save rivers as trees contribute to more rainfall, stop soil erosion and replenish groundwater which, in turn, feeds rivers.

These benefits may be overstated, argues this September 8, 2017, piece in The Wire, pointing out that the project does not address numerous other causes of river degradation such as back-to-back dams, sand mining, pollution, river interlinking and waterway building plans.

However, the IITK study conclusively proves the flood-mitigation benefit of forests. The good news is that India’s forest cover increased from 20.6% of its geographical area in 2005 to 21.34% in 2015. In the two years to 2015, India’s overall forest cover increased by 3,775 sq km–six times the size of Mumbai–IndiaSpend reported on July 27, 2017.

(Saha is an MA Gender and Development student at Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex.)

