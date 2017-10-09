In India’s Cities, Malnourished Children And Obese Adults

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

India is now dealing with the twin issues of undernutrition and overnutrition, both swelling its burden of non-communicable diseases, according to a recent study conducted by National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

In urban areas, among children under five, 25% were underweight, 29% were stunted and 16% were wasted (low weight for height). While the prevalence of malnutrition in children in urban areas was lower than rural areas, it is much higher than other developed countries.

On the other hand, adults in India’s cities are battling high incidence of diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and obesity—mostly lifestyle diseases. One in three adults suffers from hypertension, one in four from diabetes and one in three from high cholesterol and obesity.

Non communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and others cause 60% of deaths in India, 55% of them prematurely. India stands to lose $4.58 trillion (Rs 311.9 trillion) between 2012 and 2030, due to these diseases according to the nonprofit, World Economic Forum.

In a first investigation of this scale, NIN, which operates under the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), covered 172,000 people in 52,577 households in 16 states to assess the diet and nutrition status of the country’s urban population. Its aim was to also study the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and dyslipidemia or imbalance of triglycerides and cholesterol.

The study conducted in 2015-16 also found that one in every five men was a smoker and one in three consumed alcohol regularly.

Children of SC/ST families more vulnerable

Among children, only 57% of children between the ages of one and three and 68% of those between four and six consumed adequate amounts of proteins and calories, the study found.

In urban India, 16% of children were born with low birth weight (LBW) which puts them at risk for infections and even early death, as IndiaSpend reported in November, 2016. The problem can be traced to poor nutritional status of the mother, short stature and poor nutrition during pregnancy: only 56% of pregnant women were consuming adequate amounts of proteins and calories, the study found.

Other reasons for the poor indicators would be poor infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices. Only 42% of women initiated breastfeeding within first hour of delivery while nearly one in four mothers gave pre-lacteal feeds like honey, glucose/sugar water and goat milk immediately after birth. These have been linked to causing delays in breastfeeding.

Stunting, underweight and wasting among children under five years of age was more common in scheduled caste or scheduled tribe families with low per capita income, illiterate fathers and no toilet facilities. For example, 34.4% of scheduled tribe and 39.4% of scheduled caste suffer compared to only 26.8% of other castes. Similarly 38.6% of children of illiterate fathers are stunted compared to 20.5% of college educated fathers.

By WHO standard, more than half of India’s urban adults are overweight

Urban men and women both reported high body mass index (BMI) which should be less than 23 as per WHO standards. NIN has different standards and by those the study found that while 34% of men were overweight (BMI>25), 13% were underweight (BMI<18.5). Among women, 44% were obese and 11% underweight.

By WHO’s Asian standards, 52% men and 59% women are overweight in urban areas.

Among states, Puducherry had the highest number of overweight men (59.8%) and Rajasthan, overweight women (42.5%).

Hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol afflict large urban populations

Hypertension or high blood pressure is prevalent among 31% men and 26% women in urban India. Hypertension is diagnosed when the systolic count is over 140 mm Hg and diastolic over 90mm Hg.

Kerala reported the highest incidence of hypertension in both men (38.4%) and women (31.4%) and Bihar the lowest — 22.2% for men 15.7% for women.

Fasting blood sugar of more than 126 mg/dL, the cut-off for a diabetes diagnosis, was found among 22% of urban men and 19% of urban women.

Prevalence of diabetes was the highest in Puducherry for both men (34%) and women (29.8%).

Madhya Pradesh had the lowest prevalence among men (12%) and Orissa among women (12.6%).

Most diabetic were in the 60-70 age group, the smallest numbers came from the 18-30 years band.

High levels of total cholesterol — exceeding 200 mg/dl — was found among 22.3% men and 22.4% women in cities, the most vulnerable age group was found to be 50 to 70 years.

Kerala reported the highest levels of total cholesterol in men (33.5%) and women (38.6%) and Uttar Pradesh, the lowest levels among both men (12.5%) and women (10.8%).

Few exercise, walking is most popular

As work goes, 63% of men in urban India were putting in more than eight hours a day and mostly at a desk, while sitting. Among women, 72% worked for less than eight hours a day, mostly doing household chores such as cooking, gardening and “maintenance of the house”. However, 27% of Indian women are a part of the national workforce, according to the World Bank.

Of those surveyed, 28% of men exercised, opting for walking (21%), yoga (4%) and floor exercises (2%). Among women, 15% exercised with walking (11%) and yoga (3%) being the preferred activities. A daily exercise schedule was reported by 23% men and 12% women.

Diabetes and hypertension linked to obesity, alcohol and tobacco consumption

Sixteen percent of adults were smoking different tobacco products like cigarettes, bidis and cigars and 25% were addicted to smokeless tobacco products; 30% of men consumed alcohol.

Men who used tobacco or alcohol had stayed with the habit for over ten years. Smoking and alcohol consumption among women was not even mentioned by the study though 6.5% of Indian females over 15 years of age consume tobacco, as per the Global Adults Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016.

The study found direct correlation between diabetes and hypertension with obesity, physical inactivity, high cholesterol and alcohol and tobacco consumption.

The study has recommended that communities be sensitized about the causes and consequences of obesity, hypertension and diabetes, especially in terms of nutrition, using information education, and behaviour change communication (BCC) methods.

(Yadavar is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

