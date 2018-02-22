In Decade To 2015-16, Exposure To Media Fell For Those Who Spent More Years In School

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Despite rising literacy, media exposure fell among those who spent more years in school in India, shows an IndiaSpend analysis of the 2005-06 and 2015-16 rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS). This is despite the fact that media exposure rose overall in India.

Research shows exposure and access to media–which usually go hand in hand with higher education and income levels–are crucial for better health outcomes. “Overall, access to newspapers, radio, or television increases the likelihood of better HIV knowledge in both males and females by an order between 2% and 12%,” said this 2014 study. Increasing women’s access to knowledge is particularly important in this respect, said Dipa Sinha, economist at Ambedkar University, New Delhi, in her 2016 book titled Women, Health and Public Services in India: Why Are States Different?

Between the two NFHS rounds, the share of literates–defined as a person who could read a whole or part of a sentence and had completed grade VI or higher–rose by 7 percentage points for men to 84.4% in 2015-16 from 77.5% in 2005-06 and by 13 percentage points for women to 68% from 55%.

While the 2005-06 round surveyed 74,369 men aged 15-54 years and 124,385 women aged 15-49 years, the 2015-16 round had 112,122 men aged 15-54 years and 699,686 women aged 15-49 years as respondents.

Around 3 percentage points more women who spent eight years or more in school said they were “not regularly exposed to any media” in 2015-16 than in 2005-06.

Only for men who had completed eight to nine years in school did that figure rise by 3 percentage points; for those who had completed five to seven years or 10 years or more the share of those who said they were “not regularly exposed to media” rose marginally by around 1 percentage point in the period. The share of adolescent men aged 15-19 years who had not been regularly exposed to any media also rose slightly by 1 percentage point in the decade to 2015-16.

Only men and women who had never been to school reported a rise in the share of those who “read a newspaper or magazine at least once a week”: for women, it rose marginally by 0.3 percentage points in the decade, while for men, it rose by 2.9 percentage points.

The share of those who watched TV at least once a week rose across all categories except for women who had completed 12 or more years of schooling, falling by 0.8 percentage points to 90.1% in 2015-16 from 90.9% in 2005-06.

Overall, the share of those who did not access any of the media at least once a week decreased to 25% in 2015-16 from 35% in 2005-06 for women and to 14% from 18% percent for men.

The survey did not ask respondents whether or how frequently they read online. At the end of December 2014, India had 92.18 million internet subscribers in rural areas and 175.21 million in urban areas; that is, 34.5% of the 267.39 million users are from rural India, according to this article dated May 21, 2015, on India’s official data portal.

Of India’s 1.21 billion people, 833 million lived in rural areas, according to Census 2011.

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

