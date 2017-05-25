In 2016-17, Rural Roads Built In Record Time, Less Than Half Of Targeted Habitations Reached

Select a date Select month May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

On May 22, 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted it had ratcheted the pace of rural road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to 133 km a day over the three years to 2016-17, up from 69.35 km a day in 2013-14.

However, compared with the Narendra Modi government’s own performance in the first two years, the pace of rural road construction has slackened, connecting, up to January 2017, less than half (46%) of the habitations targeted under PMGSY-I in 2016-17, an IndiaSpend analysis of rural development ministry data shows.

As the BJP government completes three years in office this week, IndiaSpend is analysing five of its key electoral promises–on employment, Swachh Bharat, roads, access to electricity and terrorism. In the third part today, we look at how the BJP government has performed on promises it had made on building roads and improving connectivity in the party’s electoral manifesto.

Progress Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 2011-17

Source: Ministry of Rural Development Annual Report, 2016-17

Roads allocation up, completion time down, but target not met

In its manifesto, the BJP had made three major promises on roads: It would connect tribal hamlets with all-weather roads, improve village-level road infrastructure, and connect ports with roads to the hinterland. While standalone data on roads connecting tribal hamlets are not available, on roads connecting ports to the hinterland, consolidated numbers are available only up to 2013.

In case of rural roads, for which data are available, the pace of construction has slacked off, as stated before. Less than half of the habitations targeted under PMGSY-I for 2016-17 had been connected by January 2017. The length of roads built as a share of the government’s target has also dropped from 167% in 2014-15 and 108% in 2015-16 to 73% in 2016-17, according to IndiaSpend’s analysis of data available up to January 2017.

PMGSY-I aims to build all-weather roads to habitations with a population of at least 500 in plain areas and at least 250 in “special” areas such as hills or tribal hamlets and located at least 500 m (1.5 km of path distance in case of hills) from an all-weather road or a connected habitation.

The good news is that under Modi, allocation to the rural roads scheme has risen back to the Rs 19,000-crore peak seen under Manmohan Singh’s prime ministership–it had subsequently dropped to Rs 9,000 crore during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s second term–an analysis by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) shows.

The time taken to complete a project after sanction under PMGSY has also fallen progressively by 74% to 124 days under Modi, from 474 days under UPA-II’s final year 2013-14, according to CPR’s analysis. Compared with Modi’s first year, the time taken has fallen by 67% in 2016-17, from 374 days in 2014-15.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: Allocation Up, Faster Completion Of Projects

Source: Centre for Policy Research

National highways construction slows down

In 2016-17, the pace of construction of national highways has also dropped to 44%, the lowest in this government’s three-year rule. This year has seen an average rate of highway construction of 22 km a day, according to information provided to the Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament) in April 2017.

The government had initially set a target of building 40 km a day. Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed at an Aaj Tak Editors Roundtable on May 21, 2017, that targets had been intentionally set higher than feasible to “push the bar higher”.

Source: Rajya Sabha questions

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

This is the third of a five-part series tracking the status of the BJP government’s promises three years after it was sworn in. You can read the first part here and the second part here.

Tomorrow: How has the BJP government performed on improving access to electricity?

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”