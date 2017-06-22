Impersonation, Identity Theft Most Common Cyber Crimes Reported In Bengaluru

Select a date Select month June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Bengaluru: A Kannada film actress was recently in the news for filing a police complaint alleging that unknown persons had morphed and circulated “nude” pictures of her on social media. Some months back, a legislator from a constituency near Bengaluru had approached the police against hackers who had siphoned off Rs 190,000 from his bank account.

These cases made news because the victims were well-known personalities. Otherwise, cyber crime has become so routine in India’s IT capital that it hardly caused a ripple–1,001 cases were registered in 2015, close to three a day. Most complaints were of cheating by impersonation, followed by complaints of identity theft.

In this concluding part of our series on crime in Bengaluru, based on police data accessed by 101Reporters and IndiaSpend through Right to Information filings, we analyse and map cyber crime in the city.

Bengaluru tops India in cyber crime

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) pegged the number of cyber crimes reported in Bengaluru at 1,041–higher than Bengaluru police figures–giving the IT city the top spot in cyber crime among the largest Indian cities. Hyderabad stands a distant second with 354 cases and Kolkata third with 111, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai with 90, 26 and 29 cases, respectively. In all, 11,592 cyber crimes were registered across the country in 2015, 8.9% of these in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru police said the high number of complaints filed in the city implies that people here were more aware and forthcoming about lodging a report.

However, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara admitted in the state assembly on June 8, 2017, that 3,552 cases of cyber crime registered over the last two-and-a-half years had resulted in no conviction because the authorities were “not able to reach the root of the problem”. This points to the need to build expertise among the police to prevent and solve cyber crime.

Impersonation, identity theft most common

Most complaints registered in Bengaluru have been of cheating through impersonation. Falling under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 574 such cases were filed in the city in 2015. The next biggest offence was identity theft, such as making a social media profile in someone else’s name. As many as 336 such cases were filed under Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

More than half the cyber crime (550 cases) was reported to have occurred between 6 pm and 6 am. Sarjapur Layout, mostly populated by the city’s IT workforce, was where the highest number of cyber crimes was reported–131 complaints.

Another area that techies call home, HSR Layout, reported 116 cyber crimes. Old Bengaluru locality Jayanagar saw 53 reports of cyber crime.

While top startup hub Koramangala reported 29 instances of cyber crime, the crowded vegetable market area Kalasipalyam reported five instances of cyber crime–showing that there is no clear correlation between where cyber crime is committed and reported.

Areas such as the bustling KR Market, Yashwanthpur Industrial Area and Bapuji Nagar did not report any cyber crime.

Cyber crime and location

Police point out that cyber crime need not have been committed at the place where a complaint is lodged. “Just because HSR Layout has a high number of cases doesn’t mean it’s an unsafe area,” M.D. Sharath, deputy superintendent of police, Cyber Crime Police Station on Race Course Road, told IndiaSpend. “Crimes might have occurred in HSR but the criminals could be operating from a different location.”

What the police are doing

Sharath outlined the steps the police have taken to tackle cyber crime. “Any victim of cyber crime can post a complaint online…. We also have two cyber crime police stations that work 24×7,” he said.

However, some IT experts believe the police are not adequately equipped to prevent and solve cyber crime. “Cyber-violence is not considered an actual crime and many policemen are not aware of the IT Act because of an unfamiliarity with the subject,” Anita Gurumurthy of IT for Change, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation promoting information and communication technologies, said, “Police officers must recognise that online violence is not trivial. They must be aware of the amendments to the IPC, and of specific provisions of the IT Act that can be invoked in such cases.”

(Mani is a Bangalore based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters. Amol Dhekane, lead software engineer at 101Reporters.com, has designed the map.)

Series concluded. You can read the first part here and the second part here.

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



