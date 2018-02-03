If The BJP Calls Early Elections, Here Are The Underlying Mathematics

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

A recent article (“12 reasons why Lok Sabha elections could happen in the next 100 days”) by Rajesh Jain–the architect of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mission-272 electoral campaign in 2014–has captured the imagination of political pundits, analysts and leaders.

Jain lists six reasons–and six inferences from recent events–for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to be advanced and held as early as in May 2018.

The first and foremost argument is a declining trend in the BJP’s electoral performance since 2014 and hence an early election is the BJP’s best bet to arrest its loss. While Rajesh Jain’s arguments are intuitive and observational, what do the data tell us about a seemingly declining trend for the BJP?

There have been 15 state elections held over four years since the 2014 general election. One can impute BJP’s potential performance based on what economists call revealed preferences of voters in these state elections. This is very different from electoral surveys where voters are expected to answer questions to a pollster, which is fraught with various flaws, intentional or otherwise.

While the usual caveats of how state elections differ from parliament elections etc. apply, a revealed preference analysis of voter choices in state elections is a reasonable method to gauge the trend of BJP’s popularity with voters, after its 2014 victory.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 282 of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, a clear majority. After the 2014 general elections, there have been state elections in 15 of India’s 29 states. Each Lok Sabha seat corresponds to a fixed set of assembly constituencies in each state. So, one can aggregate assembly constituencies to impute potential Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP won 191 Lok Sabha seats in these 15 states in the 2014 elections, but its performance in subsequent state elections corresponds to a tally of 146 seats, a loss of 45 Lok Sabha seats. In other words, after the 15 state elections, the BJP’s imputed Lok Sabha seat tally is 237, 45 less than its 2014 tally of 282 seats.

Thus, if state elections are any harbinger for the next general elections, then the BJP is certainly on a declining trend, as the chart below shows.

This declining trend is further confirmed by the BJP’s vote share and seat share performance in these state elections. In 2014, the BJP won 1,171 assembly segments in these 15 states but in subsequent state elections, it won only 854 assembly seats, a loss of nearly one-thirds of its assembly seats from 2014.

Even in terms of vote share, the BJP secured a 39% vote share in these 15 states in the 2014 elections which has now fallen to 29%. That is, in exactly the same constituencies, 39 out of 100 voters chose the BJP in 2014 while only 29 out of 100 did, in the subsequent elections.

Thus, the data support the claim made in the article about BJP’s declining support from its 2014 high.

Further, four large states– Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh–are scheduled to go to polls later this year. These four states accounted for 79 parliamentary seats for the BJP in the 2014 elections. If the current declining trend of the BJP continues and is extrapolated to these four states, then the BJP can lose 20 more Lok Sabha seats in these four states, which will bring its total imputed Lok Sabha tally down to 217 seats by the end of this state election cycle.

The obvious counter to this analysis will be the argument that voters vote differently for state elections and national elections. There is no empirical evidence to support this assertion. To be sure, this is not to argue that past state election results are definitive indicators of future Lok Sabha performance. But this presents a neater framework to understand trends in voter behaviour based on their actual past voting patterns rather than some spurious surveys that claim to represent voter preferences.

Further, my previous research shows that when state and national elections are held simultaneously, 77% of voters choose the same party for both. This further bolsters the argument about advancing Lok Sabha elections to be held along with other state elections, since it can potentially influence voter behaviour.

The electoral math certainly supports Jain’s prediction for early and simultaneous Lok Sabha elections.

A version of this piece first appeared in The Quint.

(Chakravarty is Senior Fellow in Political Economy at IDFC Institute & Founding Trustee, IndiaSpend.)

