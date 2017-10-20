How India Could Save Rs 532 Crore In Treating Multidrug-Resistant TB

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

A frontline health worker visits a family to build awareness about tuberculosis (TB). Decentralised care for multidrug-resistant TB could potentially cure an additional 1,058 patients, help patients gain additional 3,824 Quality Adjusted Life Years, and avert 2,165 deaths, as compared to centralised care, a new study has found.

Decentralised care–provided in the local community where the patient lives–is cost-effective in comparison with centralised care–provided at specialised tuberculosis (TB) care centres–for managing multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) in India, according to a new study.

This could provide an alternative to hospitalisation for anti-tuberculosis therapy as recommended by the Government of India’s Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP).

MDR-TB is a more potent form of TB that does not respond to at least two of the most powerful anti-TB drugs, isoniazid and rifampicin, and is more expensive to cure.

In 2017, over 48,000 patients started treatment for MDR-TB under the RNTCP, and decentralised care could potentially save the country save $80 million (Rs 523 crore) based on savings of $1,666.50 (Rs 108,878) per case when compared to centralised care, according to the study, published in September 2017 in the Indian Journal of Tuberculosis.

The cost of staying in the hospital, which was significantly more intensive and thus more expensive, was one of the most important drivers of this difference.

Decentralised care could potentially cure an additional 1,058 patients, help patients gain additional 3,824 Quality Adjusted Life Years (QALYs), and avert 2,165 deaths, as compared to centralised care, the health economic modelling study found.

The cost difference between decentralised and centralised care could be between 23% and 94%, based on the proportion of the population under each kind of care.

Cost Of Care For Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Cost Head Centralised care Decentralised care Cost Difference Difference (In %) Total programme cost(Rs crore) 1,058.57 538.29 520.28 49.15 Cost per patient cured (Rs) 262,934.28 85,609.38 177,324.90 67.44 Cost per death averted (Rs) 68,913.18 33,577.33 35,335.85 51.28

Scenario Analysis: Centralised Vs Decentralised Care For Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Coverage rate scenario Centralised care(Rs crore) Decentralised care(Rs crore) Cost Difference(Rs crore) Difference (In %) 90%:10% 952.72 53.83 898.89 94.35 80%:20% 846.86 107.66 739.20 87.29 70%:30 % 741.00 161.49 579.51 78.21 60%:40% 635.14 215.32 419.83 66.10 50%: 50% 529.29 269.15 260.14 49.15 40%:60% 423.43 322.98 100.45 23.72 30%:70% 317.57 376.81 -59.23 -18.65 20%:80% 211.71 430.63 -218.92 -103.40 10%:90% 105.86 484.46 -378.61 -357.66

Source: Author’s calculations, cited in this study

Decentralised care is provided in the local community where the patient lives, by non-specialised or peripheral health centres, by community health workers or nurses, non-specialised doctors, community volunteers or treatment supporters. The care could occur at the patient’s home, workplace or local venues such as a community centre.

The treatment and care could include Direct Observed Therapy (DOT), which includes drugs, patient support and injections, and in some cases a brief phase of hospitalisation of less than one month during the initial phase of treatment or because of any treatment complications.

In comparison, centralised care is inpatient treatment and care provided solely by specialised drug-resistant TB centres or teams during intensive treatment phase or until there is a response to anti-tuberculosis treatment. The patient could later receive decentralised care.

India constitutes the highest burden of TB in the world, with 15% of its 2.8 million cases MDR, a number which is expected to persist in the near future if current practices of managing MDR-TB in the country continue. One of the ways of scaling up MDR-TB therapy to all who need it could be the strategy of switching a proportion of MDR-TB patients (depending on severity) over to the decentralised care model in India.

WHO recommends decentralised care in resource-poor settings

As use of Xpert® MTB/RIF–which are tests for drug-resistant TB–expand across countries, more patients will be diagnosed and enrolled for MDR-TB treatment. In resource poor settings, the World Health Organization guidelines recommend conditional implementation of decentralised care. “Having treatment and care provided in decentralised health-care facilities is a practical approach to scale up treatment and care for patients who are eligible for MDR-TB treatment,” according to the guidelines.

These guidelines are based on recent evidence which showed that treatment success and loss to follow-up improved with decentralised care in comparison with centralised care. In addition, the risk due to mortality and treatment failure was similar for both kinds of care.

For instance, in Ethiopia’s ambulatory service delivery model, MDR-TB patients are treated at the outpatient level at treatment follow-up centres from day one. These centres might recommend temporary admission based on clinical or social criteria, with medications to be given under direct observation and strict follow up by health workers. This approach showed treatment success rates of over 75%, higher than the global average of 52%, and increased the number of MDR-TB patients treated in the programme.

Similarly, after a national MDR-TB decentralisation policy issued by the Department of Health of South Africa in 2011, majority of MDR-TB patients in South Africa are on treatment at their local clinic, with the doctor initiating MDR-TB treatment at the Primary Health Centre, with follow-ups by trained nurses.

(John is a public health professional and works as Evidence Synthesis Specialist with the Campbell Collaboration, a nonprofit based in New Delhi.)

