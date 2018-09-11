Hotter Weather Threatens Productivity Of Indian Workers: Study

Select a date Select month September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: For every 1 deg C increase in temperature above 27 deg C on a hot day in India, productivity of workers declines by as much as 4%, according to a new study. Annual average temperature in India has increased 2 deg C over 200 years to 2006, and is predicted to rise further by 1.5-2.0 deg C by 2030.

Simply put, this means if a worker is packing 100 boxes of shoes in day at 27 deg C, he/she will pack only 96 boxes on a day when temperature is 28 deg C.

Small industries such as cloth-weaving units, which cannot afford air-conditioning, are most vulnerable to production losses due to rise in temperature, as per the August 30, 2018, study prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), a think-tank.

Hotter states more vulnerable to productivity losses

Workers of “hotter regions” such as Delhi and Gujarat–together contributing about 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (on prices of 2014-15)–are likely to see a 4% decline in the productivity on hot day against a 2% decline in the efficiency of the workers in “milder climate” of South and Central India, according to the study.

Researchers looked at both labour-intensive and highly automated manufacturing processes. In the first category, they found that the productivity of workers engaged in cloth weaving or garment manufacturing dropped by as much as 4% per degree as temperatures rose above 27 deg C, as per the study.

However, when studying workers in the steel industry who were operating in plants with highly automated production, they found that productivity did not fall when it got hot outside, it said.

Temperature rise increasing absenteeism

A 1 deg C increase in the 10-day temperature average raises the probability of absenteeism by 5%, the study said. Absenteeism increases in both labour-intensive and automated-manufacturing processes.

Even if employers use air-conditioning, it will not prevent workers from staying home during hot spells; it does prevent productivity losses, though, said the study.

“Increased absenteeism may occur because exposure to sustained heat inside and outside the workplace could induce fatigue or illness,” the study said.

Lower productivity and increased absenteeism influence the output of factories and the economy, said the study.

Output of Indian factories falls during hot days

When the average daily high temperature over the year rises by 1 deg C, output falls by about 3%, according to the study.

“This loss is large enough to explain the entire reduction in India’s economic output in hot years,” it said.

To estimate the impact of temperature rise on economic activities, researchers used manufacturing-sector gross domestic product for Indian districts for 11 years to 2009. This data came from about 70,000 industrial plants nationwide.

Small industries most vulnerable

To avoid temperature-related losses, air-conditioning appeared to be an instant solution. However, as we earlier said, smaller industries are most vulnerable to temperature rise, as they cannot afford air-conditioning.

“[A]ir-conditioning may be too expensive for small industry in many sectors who may therefore have to put up with lower production,” Anant Sudarshan, executive director (South Asia), EPIC, and co-author of the study, told IndiaSpend.

Data from a set of small scale cloth-weaving units–which use low-cost daily wage workers for manufacturing–suggest that air-conditioning the entire shop floor of these units could cost up to 20% of the total wage bill, said Sudarshan, “[W]hich suggests that unless the loss in productivity is very high [for small scale industries], air-conditioning would cost more than the benefits it would provide,” he said.

This is especially true in low-value added, small margin industries which represent a significant portion of informal sector manufacturing in India, said Sudarshan.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

