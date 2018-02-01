Health, Rural Sector Focus of Budget 2018

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Health and agriculture were the focus of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its last full budget ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the launch of National Health Protection Scheme to insure the secondary and tertiary care expenses of 100 million poor families (500 million people) up to Rs 500,000 per family per year.

“It would be the largest healthcare programme in the world,” Jaitley said in his nearly 110-minute bilingual speech.

The current programme–Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana–offers Rs 30,000 cover for poor families.

Jaitley also announced plans to launch 24 new government medical colleges/hospitals across the country.

In a big boost to the farming sector, the finance minister has proposed a minimum support price for all kharif (monsoon) crops at the rate of 150% of the cost of production.

In other big announcements, the FM announced allocation of Rs 2,000 crore to develop agriculture markets, and Rs 500 crore for launching Operation Greens–on the lines of Operation Flood–to address price fluctuations in potato, tomato and onion for the benefit of farmers and consumers.

Agriculture credit has been increased 10% by Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore for the next year.

Sounding confident about the growth of the economy, Jaitley said average growth over the last three years has been 7.5% and growth is likely to be 7.2%-7.5% in the second half of 2017-18.

Jaitley said the government has met the divestment target for the current year by raising over Rs 100,000 crore but has scaled down the divestment target to Rs 80,000 crore for 2018-19.

On the budget numbers, Jaitley said the revised expenditure for the current year would be Rs 22.17 lakh crore as against the budget estimate of Rs 21.47 lakh crore.

For salaried tax payers, Jaitley announced the introduction of standard deduction of Rs 40,000, and increase in tax-free income from deposits for senior citizens to Rs 50,000.

Here are the key insights from Jaitley’s budget speech:

India lags its housing, sanitation and rural employment targets, sectors likely to get a push in #budget2018, but govt needs clear strategy & priority for education, health & nutrition. @avani_kapur on what’s needed. https://t.co/UAQRZoMrOn — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

To train more than 1.3mn untrained teachers: @arunjaitley. 1 mn teaching posts vacant, we reported in Dec 2016 #budget2018 https://t.co/udSpIQ7TXc — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

To expand Ujjwala scheme (LPG cylinder subsidy to BPL households, refill at market rate) to 80mn from 50mn: @arunjaitley. At market rate, most HHs never refill. Connections grew 16% yoy in 2016-17 but consumption only by 9.8%, we reported in Oct 2017 https://t.co/98o4AfGoEE — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

7mn formal jobs created: @arunjaitley. Data don't account for job losses after GST rollout, demonetisation in 2017; don't record how many of these jobs formalised versions of informal-sector ones, we reported in Jan 2018 #budget2018 https://t.co/7uC9dk7El7 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

2 crore toilets targeted in 2018-19 under Swachh Bharat-Gramin: FM @arunjaitley. Fact: This will raise total number of toilets from 127 mn to 147 mn–89% of the targetted 164 million toilets under the programme https://t.co/FTnX0WCpCj — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

4,267 unmanned level crossings (ULC) to be eliminated in next 2 yrs: FM. There are 7,701 ULCs on Indian Railways as of Apr 2017. In 2016-17, ULC accidents accounted for 16.23% of all consequential train accidents, 16.33% between Apr-Nov 2017 https://t.co/7nh0uBc2kY — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

Under Smart Cities Mission, 99 cities were to be developed at Rs 2.04 lakh cr. Projects worth Rs 2,350 cr completed, projects worth Rs 20,852 cr under progress: FM. With 3 years gone and 4 yrs to 2022 deadline, projects worth 10% approved, 1.15% completed #budget2018 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

Fiscal deficit has been revised to 3.5%: FM, Fact: Last budget target was set at 3.2% https://t.co/chkt341h5X #Budget2018 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

No increase in MGNREGA allocation in #Budget2018: Rs 55,000 cr allocated–highest since programme's inception in 2006, but equal to revised estimate for 2017-18 https://t.co/nXgxokEQyi — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

In 2016-17, 56% MGNREGA wages delayed, 15% wage seekers did not find work, we reported in Jan 2018 #budget2018 https://t.co/zucgNe4TEq https://t.co/C7Tmz4rJeO — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) has been taken up in a major way: FM @arunjaitley. Up to Jul'17, only 5.6% of Rs 417 cr for 12 HRIDAY cities used: Govt data. Program deadline: Nov 2018 #budget2018 https://t.co/tp1GR5msCv — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) February 1, 2018

