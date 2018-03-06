Govt Admits: Toxic Air in 13 Southern Cities. At Least 26 More With Unsafe Air

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: As the Centre plans to clean the air in 13 south Indian cities, 26 more cities spread across four south Indian states reported annual particulate pollution levels higher than the national safe standards, according to an analysis of government data.

The union environment ministry is planning to bring down air pollution in around 100 cities nationwide–exceeding national air pollution standards–by 50% in the next five years through the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

NCAP includes expansion of monitoring network, conducting air pollution health impact studies, setting up of air information systems, certification of monitoring institutes, air quality forecasting systems, awareness and capacity building drives.

The Centre’s list includes three cities from Telangana, five from Andhra Pradesh, one from Tamil Nadu and four from Karnataka. In comparison, 10 cities in Telangana, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, four in Tamil Nadu and 10 in Karnataka reported annual levels of PM 10–tiny airborne particles seven times finer than human hair–exceeding national standards (60 micrograms per cubic metre, or µg/m³) in 2015 and 2016, according to this January 2018 analysis by Greenpeace-India, an advocacy, based on data obtained from state pollution control boards using right to information applications.

Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh exceeded the annual PM 10 standard levels by 68%. Bidar and Tumkur in Karnataka exceeded the levels by 88% and 144%, respectively.

Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi and Telangana’s Kothur exceeded the annual PM 10 standard levels by 200% and 78%.

Source: Data from state pollution control boards, compiled by Greenpeace India in this analysis; *Maximum of annual average PM 10 levels in 2015 and 2016

All these cities need city-specific action plans to fight air pollution.

For now, Delhi’s Graded Response Action is the only available programme in India to combat pollution. It entails a number of actions to be taken as soon as the air quality plunges, such as stopping garbage burning, not allowing trucks to enter the city, shutting down power plants, and closing brick kilns and stone crushers, IndiaSpend reported on December 22, 2017.

How bad is south India’s air pollution problem: The tale of two metros

In a bid to shift the limelight from over the National Capital Region (NCR) to southern parts of the country–which are also suffering from bad air quality–independent researchers used two separate methods for monitoring air quality in Chennai and Bengaluru.

While the researchers deployed roof-top air quality monitoring stations in five locations across Chennai, Bengaluru was monitored for pollution levels on seven arterial roads during peak traffic hours.

The Bengaluru experiment showed instant results of high air pollution exposure, ranging between 100 and 200 µg/m³ for PM 2.5, and between 300 and 850 µg/m³ for PM 10.

Source: Bengaluru’s Rising Air Crisis, Study, 2018

“The safety limits for particulate pollutants are available for 24-hour and annual averages only, therefore, one cannot directly say how unsafe the instant values are in comparison to the regulatory norms,” said a statement by Co Media Lab, a community radio, and Climate Trends, an advocacy, supporters of the report.

However, studies have shown that even brief exposures to high air pollution result in premature deaths, as IndiaSpend reported on January 19, 2018.

PM 2.5 levels up to 60 µg/m³ (annual average) and 40 µg/m³ (24 hour average) are considered safe, while for PM 10 levels up to 100 µg/m³ (24 hour average) and 60 µg/m³ (annual average) are considered safe, according to Indian national standards.

To calculate the bad air a person is exposed to during peak hours in Bengaluru’s busiest routes, researchers installed small air quality monitoring units in autos armed with a GPS tracker to locate various junctions and sensitive areas at which pollution spikes have taken place. The exercise was done for seven days during February 5-15, 2018.

Other than recording high instant values, the averages observed over the four-hour auto rides carried out in two parts during the study also consistently generated averages above 200 µg/m³.

“[This] indicates that very poor air quality levels prevail for several hours every day owing to traffic congestion,” said the statement.

“There is a high incidence of heart attacks among the auto and cab drivers in the city as they spend long hours in slow moving traffic,” said Rahul Patil, a cardiologist at Bengaluru-based Jayadeva Hospital.

Residents of Bengaluru should become more aware of the rising pollution crisis and not walk and cycle on or near busy roads as the benefits might not outweigh the risks, he added.

The report also looked at the annual averages of air quality data from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The PM 2.5 values have exceeded national safe standards by 3% to 45% during 2016-17, while PM 10 exceeded the standards by 30% to 120%, the analysis showed.

Annual Average Particulate Pollution In Bengaluru Station PM 10 (In µg/m³) PM 2.5 (In µg/m³) PM 10 Exceeding National Standard (In %) PM 2.5 Exceeding National Standard (In %) Export promotional Park ITPL, Whietfield Road, Bangalore 131 55 118% 38% K.H.B Industrial Area, Yelahanka 111 54 85% 35% Peenya Industrial Area – RO 109 52 82% 30% Swan Silk Peenya Indl Area 99 50 65% 25% Yeshwanthpura Police Station 93 46 55% 15% Amco Batteries, Mysore Road 107 51 78% 28% Central Silk Board, Hosur Road 132 58 120% 45% DTDC House, Victoria Road 127 0 112% 0 Banswadi Police Station 80 41.2 33% 3% CAAQM City Railway Station 102 0 70% 0 CAAQM S G Halli 46 0 Within limit 0 Kajisonnenahalli, After white Field 83 40 38% Within limit TEERI Office,Domlur 120 55 100% 38% UVCE, K.R Circle 86 38 43% Within limit Victoria Hospital 80 40 33% Within limit Indira Gandhi Children Care (NIMHANS) 78 36 30% Within limit

Source: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board

Chennai’s air was not any better. During a nearly month-long air quality monitoring exercise in the city, 80% days saw 24- hour averages exceeding the national standards, according to this statement jointly released by advocacies Chennai-based Human Lung Foundation, The Other Media, Health Energy Initiative and Mumbai-based Urban Sciences.

None of the days had particulate levels within the more stringent World Health Organization (WHO) standards of 25 µg/m³, the statement said.

“All locations recorded hazardous levels (above 180 µg/m³) of PM 2.5 on 13 January (2018), the day of Bhogi festival (first day of four days pongal festival),” it added. That was three times more than the national standard and about seven times more than the WHO limits.

Large-scale citizen-efforts in air-quality monitoring, like Chennai, are needed to ​bring about awareness at an individual level as well as to provide a mechanism for data-driven dialogues between citizens and policy makers, Ronak Sutaria, founder, Urban Sciences, told IndiaSpend.

These monitoring efforts are also essential in light of the inadequate monitoring capacities of monitoring stations deployed the the state pollution control boards, experts believe.

“State air quality monitoring stations are collecting [only] regulatory grade air quality data. That is what they are designed to do,” added Sutaria, also the architect of IndiaSpend’s #Breathe project.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

