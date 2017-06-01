Government Spending, Agriculture Up, Manufacturing, Finance Down, As Economy Slows

Select a date Select month June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

A mechanic shapes metal parts used in heavy machinery inside a workshop at an industrial area in Mumbai. India’s economy slowed in the January-March 2017 quarter even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied that the withdrawal of 86% of India’s currency, by value, had a role to play.

Record spending by the government and an agricultural rebound prevented India’s economic growth from dropping below the 5.6% it registered in the fourth quarter of the last financial year (January to March 2017), according to an IndiaSpend analysis of the latest government data.

Public administration, defence and other services grew 17% against 6.7% in the previous quarter (October to December 2016), and agriculture growth was higher at 5.2% as against 1.5%, even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on June 1, 2017, denied that the withdrawal of 86% of India’s currency, by value, in November 2016 had a role to play.

A slowdown in manufacturing, finance and trade led to a drop in a critical metric that measures goods and services produced in India–gross value added (GVA)–and resulted in India losing its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The GVA declined to 5.6% for the January-March 2017 quarter from 6.7% in the October-December 2016 quarter and 8.7% in the January-March 2016 quarter, according to statistics ministry data.

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Construction witnessed a slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2016-17: The sector contracted 3.7% compared to 6% growth in the fourth quarter of 2015-16. Although construction is the second highest employer after agriculture, it contributes to about 8% of the GVA. Agriculture, manufacturing, finance and government spending make up about 65%.

Quarter-Wise Growth In Gross Value Added, By Sector Industry 2015-16 2016-17 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Agriculture 2.4 2.3 -2.1 1.5 2.5 4.1 6.9 5.2 Mining 8.3 12.2 11.7 10.5 -0.9 -1.3 1.9 6.4 Manufacturing 8.2 9.3 13.2 12.7 10.7 7.7 8.2 5.3 Utilities 2.8 5.7 4 7.6 10.3 5.1 7.4 6.1 Construction 6.2 1.6 6 6 3.1 4.3 3.4 -3.7 Trade 10.3 8.3 10.1 12.8 8.9 7.7 8.3 6.5 Financial 10.1 13 10.5 9 9.4 7 3.3 2.2 Public Administration 6.2 7.2 7.5 6.7 8.6 9.5 10.3 17

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

The growth in gross domestic product (GDP), which is GVA plus indirect taxes minus subsidies, has slowed to 7.1% for the year 2016-17 from 8% the previous year.

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

“The headline growth number conceals more than it reveals,” columnist Manas Chakravarty wrote in this Mint analysis on June 1, 2017.

“If we leave out the ‘public administration, defence and other services’ component of GVA, comprising mainly government expenditure, then growth slumps to an even lower 4.1% in the fourth quarter,” Chakravarty wrote.

“Clearly, the impact of the pay hike to government personnel has bailed out the economy,” he added. “And if we leave out “public administration, defence and other services” as well as agriculture, on the grounds that agricultural growth is chiefly due to the rain gods’ generosity, then growth in the rest of the economy at constant prices plummets to a piffling 3.8% for the fourth quarter.”

“There are several factors that contribute to GDP. There was impact on growth on account of other factors, even before demonetisation,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on June 1, 2017, according to this Firstpost report.

Many factors can contribute to GDP in a quarter, some slowdown visible given global, domestic situation even before #demonetisation: Jaitley pic.twitter.com/NVt3wCD4AX — NDTV (@ndtv) 1 June 2017

Here are some reactions to the GDP/GVA numbers:

This is a broad-based economic slowdown, cutting across sectors. Indicative of overall govt ineptness. Are we headed for a bigger disaster? pic.twitter.com/yHHONbSJ1v — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) 1 June 2017

Falling #GDP.Rising #unemployment.Every other issue is manufactured to distract us from this fundamental failurehttps://t.co/Hoq1UF6Uou — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 1 June 2017

Falling GDP. Rising unemployment. Every other issue is manufactured to distract us from this (GDP) fundamental failure: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/6u22COOI2N — ANI (@ANI_news) 1 June 2017

Big takeaway from GDP data is collapse of construction Jan-March 2017.Fell 3.9% vs growth of ~6% in same period last year #DeMonetisation — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) 31 May 2017

Sorry To disappoint you Mam

But the fact is India's GDP grew at 7.1 percent in Fy 2016-17 despite #DeMonetisation and remain ahead of China https://t.co/JbqrEZoRO1 — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) 31 May 2017

So, has demonetisation harmed the economy? The jury is still out.

