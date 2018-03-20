Fewer Girls Born In Northern, Western And Richer Indian States

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: Fewer girls are being born in north and west India, and fewer girls are being born in richer states than poorer states, according to our analysis of the latest available national health data.

Seven of nine states with sex ratio at birth–number of girls born per 1,000 boys–worse than Indian average are from the north and two are from the west; the states with the fewest girls being born are Haryana, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, among India’s top 10 richest states.

There are 900 girls for every 1,000 boys, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2013-15, the latest available data.

Haryana, India’s fourth-richest state (2015-16), reports India’s worst sex ratio, with 831 girls per 1,000 boys. Uttarakhand, with 844 girls per 1,000 boys, is the eighth richest, and Gujarat, with 854 girls per 1,000 boys, is the 10th richest.

The sex ratio at birth is an important indicator [of health] and reflects the scale at which girls are stopped from being born by sex-selective abortions in India, according to a 2018 report from the Niti Aayog, an Indian government think tank.

A normal sex ratio at birth is between 943-980 girls per 1,000 boys. This ratio is not 1,000 boys for every 1,000 girls because it is nature’s way of balancing a higher risk of death for boys as they grow older, according to the World Health Organization.

A sex ratio less than the normal range of 943-980 girls per 1,000 boys suggests discrimination against girls, and the presence of female infanticide, which is the killing of girls after birth, or of female foeticide–sex-selective abortion of the foetus.

Other states with lower-than-average sex ratios at birth are Rajasthan (861), Delhi (869), Maharashtra (878), Uttar Pradesh (879), Punjab (889) and Jammu & Kashmir (899). Apart from Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, the others are among India’s richer states.

Sex ratios are lower in richer, more literate states: Increasing literacy is correlated with rising income, which allows families to more easily access sex-selective procedures, such as amniocentesis, IndiaSpend reported in June 2015.

Sex Ratio At Birth In States Lower Than Indian Average State Sex Ratio At Birth (Girls per 1,000 boys) Per Capita Income (In Rs) Per Capita Ranking Haryana 831 162,034 4 Uttarakhand 844 146,826 8 Gujarat 854 141,504 10 Rajasthan 861 82,325 19 Delhi 869 273,618 2 Maharashtra 878 147,399 5 Uttar Pradesh 879 46,299 27 Punjab 889 119,261 14 Jammu & Kashmir 899 74,653 20 India 900 94,130 17

Source: Sample Registration System 2015, Economic Survey 2018

Note: Sex ratios at birth are for 2013-15, per capita income for 2015-16.

The sex ratio at birth is declining in urban areas faster than rural areas, with 902 girls being born in urban areas, compared to 923 girls in rural areas, IndiaSpend reported in August 2017.

An adverse child sex ratio is also reflected in the distorted gender makeup of the entire population. In 2031, India will have 936 females per 1,000 males, lower than the sex ratio in 1951 of 946 females per 1,000 males, the World Bank predicts.

When families opt for fewer children, the pressure on women to produce sons becomes more intense. “Modernisation and rising incomes make it easier and more desirable to select the sex of your children,” said this March 2010 story in the Economist, a news magazine. “And on top of that, smaller families combine with greater wealth to reinforce the imperative to produce a son.”

The sex ratio at birth has declined in 17 of 21 large states in India over two years, with the sharpest drop of 53 points in Gujarat, according to the previously mentioned 2018 Niti Aayog report.

“There is a clear need for States to effectively implement the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and take appropriate measures to promote the value of the girl child,” the Niti Aayog report said.

(Yadavar is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

