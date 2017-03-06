Easier To Do Business In India, But Country Still Among Worst Performers

Select a date Select month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

India improved its ease of doing business ranking last year–moving up from 131 to 130 in a list of 190 countries–by reducing the average time taken to start an enterprise and secure a permanent electricity connection, according to 2016 World Bank data. However, an IndiaSpend analysis of these data shows that India still ranks among the worst performers on other key parameters.

Source: World Bank

Note: For time taken to get electricity, data prior to 2008, and for time to resolve insolvency, data prior to 2012 are unavailable.

Using five parameters, IndiaSpend picked 10 nations across seven regions to compare India’s ease of doing business–south and east Asia (including China), developed countries, sub-Saharan Africa, lower middle income countries such as India (with per capita incomes between $1026 and $4035) and the European Union. In most indicators, India ranked low, coming closest to sub-Saharan African countries.

Source: World Bank

Note: For time taken to get electricity, data prior to 2008, and for time to resolve insolvency, data prior to 2012 are unavailable.

The five indicators are all related to the time taken to get key tasks completed. Those include: (1) starting a business, (2) building a warehouse and equip the industrial premises with water and sewerage connection, telephone line and safety measures, (3) getting permanent provision of electricity, (4) completing legal procedures and (5) resolving insolvency if a business fails.

We compared these parameters in India with three country groups over the decade 2007 to 2016: (1) neighbouring Asian countries (2) developed countries and (3) differently developed country groups.

Start time improves and electricity comes faster, but far from ideal

When compared to the most advanced western economies and Japan, Indian businesses take twice the time (26 days) that the slowest of the four most advanced countries take: US (6), UK (5), Germany (11) and Japan (11). However, it is an improvement over the 34 days it took in 2014 to get a new project going.

Source: World Bank

The one area where India has made considerable improvement is provision of electricity to new businesses. It has overtaken three major economies and lags only behind Germany in this aspect. From 60 days in 2009-12, the time taken to provide electricity to a new enterprise rose to 100 days in 2013-14, and then gradually fell to 46 days in 2016. South Korea leads with the least time, 18 days.

Warehousing, dispute resolution and dealing with insolvency: India still way behind

Companies in India take about half a year to build a warehouse, costing about Rs 50 lakh ($ 75,000) in Mumbai, with provisions for water, telephone and safety. This is about the same time that Japan takes and twice the time taken by developed western nations such as US, UK and Germany. South Asia is the slowest region in this respect, slower than even African countries.

In every country, industrial and commercial disputes arise when there is a conflict of interest between companies or between companies and the government. Resolving these conflicts in the least possible time is a sign of a healthy and growing economy.

India, on an average, takes thrice the time to resolve disputes than developed countries. India’s judicial system is fraught with delays and there is a shortage of lower as well as higher court judges, as IndiaSpend reported in May 2015 and December 2015.

Source: World Bank

Note: Data in years has been converted to days for consistency.

India is slower than even its poorer Asian neighbours at resolving insolvencies that are common in market economies. When businesses collapse, it is important to resolve and recover accumulated loans and debts so that entrepreneurs and banks do not suffer.

This “twin balance sheet problem”–soaring company debts coupled with unrecovered bank loans–was stressed in the Economic Survey 2015-16, after non-performing assets (NPA) of public sector banks piled up to 9% of the total loans disbursed by them. Today, their NPAs have crossed 12% of the total advances.

It takes, on average, four years and four months to resolve insolvency in India, compared to four years in Bangladesh, two years and seven months in Pakistan and one year and eight months in China and Sri Lanka.

Japan resolves insolvency issues in seven months, the least time taken among the ten countries and regional averages analysed.

—

