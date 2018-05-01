Diarrhoea Took More Lives Than Any Other Water-Borne Disease In India

Select a date Select month May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: Over five years to 2017, water-borne diseases–cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid and viral hepatitis–caused 10,738 deaths, latest government data show.

Diarrhoea remained the leading killer, causing about 60% of all deaths, according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) by Jai Prakash Nadda, minister for health and family welfare, on April 6, 2018.

India loses 73 million working days due to water-borne diseases, IndiaSpend reported on June 21, 2016.

India registered 69.14 million cases–or as many people as in United Kingdom–of four water-borne diseases over five years to 2017, govt data show.

Diarrhoea caused 6,514 deaths, the most of water-borne diseases in India, over five years to 2017. Other killers were viral hepatitis (2,143), typhoid (2,061) and cholera (20).

Reported Cases And Deaths By Water-Borne Diseases in India Disease 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cholera 1130 5 844 5 913 4 718 3 385 3 Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases 11413610 1629 11748631 1137 12913606 1353 14166574 1555 9230572 840 Typhoid 1650145 387 1736687 425 1937413 452 2215805 511 1493050 286 Viral Hepatitis 110125 574 138554 400 140861 435 145970 451 98086 283

Source: Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh recorded most diarrhoea deaths

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, recorded the most diarrhoeal deaths–22.21% of deaths nationwide–over five years to 2017, according to the data, followed by West Bengal (14.33%), Assam ( 12.03%), Odisha (10.63%) and Madhya Pradesh (7.24%).

Source: Lok Sabha

Limited access to safe drinking water

Water-borne diseases can be prevented with improved access to safe drinking water.

About 86% Indian households have access to “safe drinking water”, according to official data.

The definition of “safe drinking water” explains the conundrum and helps the government exaggerate the numbers.

The Census considers water supply from hand pumps and tubewells as safe as piped drinking water although these sources are carriers of water-borne diseases, IndiaSpend reported on October 5, 2015.

The number of households provided with “safe drinking water” in India increased from 62% in 1991 to 78% percent in 2001 to 86% percent (83% rural and 91% urban) in 2011. No more than 44% of households have access to tap water; 32% have access to treated tap water.

Diarrhoea biggest threat to children under five

Diarrhoea is among the top reasons of under-five mortality–killing an estimated 321 children every day in 2015, according to data from the World Health Organization.

In a decade to 2015, India’s efforts to tackle diarrhoea–a disease easily preventable through sanitation, safe drinking water and hygiene–have reduced the deaths of children below the age of four by 52%, IndiaSpend reported on March 27, 2018.

Despite the improvement, India lags many developing countries in the fight against diarrhoea. In 2015, deaths due to diarrhoea of Indian children under five accounted for 10% (117,285) of all deaths in the age-group, higher than 7% (3,273 children) in Myanmar, 7% (5,442 children) in Kenya and 9% (39,484 children) in Pakistan–countries with lower per capita incomes–IndiaSpend reported on July 29, 2017.

Diarrhoea, which results in dehydration, is also a leading cause of malnutrition globally. In 2016, India was ranked 114 of 132 nations on stunting (low height for age).

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



