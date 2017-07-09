‘Diabetes Epidemic Shifting To Urban Poor, India Needs Urgent Prevention, Screening’

Select a date Select month July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Diabetes, once a disease of the affluent, is now rampant among India’s urban poor too and preventive measures and free screening services are urgently required to control its impact: this is the recommendation of V Mohan, one of India’s pioneering diabetologists.

V Mohan, one of India’s pioneering diabetologists who heads the Chennai-based Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, a diabetes care chain.

Mohan was one of the authors of a 15-state study on diabetes in India funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research and India’s health ministry. The study was published in The Lancet, a British medical journal, on June 7, 2017.

At 16.7%, India had the highest share of the world’s diabetics in 2015 after China (26%), according to Diabetes Atlas 2015. This is the result of sedentary lifestyle and bad food choices, Mohan had told IndiaSpend on June 30, 2015.

It is important to ensure early detection of diabetes – an impairment that reduces the pancreas’ ability to produce insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and vision loss.

The 15-state survey showed that 47.3% of the 3,938 respondents identified as having diabetes had not been diagnosed. In 2015, about 52% of India’s 69.2 million diabetics remained undiagnosed, IndiaSpend reported on October 13, 2016.

Except Punjab, more respondents reported prediabetes– high blood glucose that hasn’t matured to full-fledged disease – than diabetes. This implied that in the future more Asians are likely to develop the disease, as research shows they have a greater tendency to become diabetic than other populations, the Lancet study said.

“There should be facilities for screening not only for diabetes but also for its complications,” Mohan told IndiaSpend in email interview.

The doctor heads the Chennai-based Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, a diabetes care chain. Established in 1991, it is also a World Health Organization collaborating centre for noncommunicable diseases prevention and control.

Mohan, 63, provides free diabetes care to about 9,000 patients. This includes four Chennai colonies he has adopted. He has also provided free diabetes check-up to about 10,000 autorickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu’s capital, according to his website.

A graduate of Madras Medical College, Mohan is a fellow of all the four Royal College of Physicians in Glasgow, Edinburgh, London and Dublin, the American College of Endocrinology and all the three science academies of India. For his contribution to the field of diabetes, Mohan was awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, in 2012.

In an interview with IndiaSpend, Mohan discusses the reasons for the spread of diabetes across classes and the need to tweak public health policy to deal with the epidemic.

Q: Prevalence of gestational diabetes mellitus–onset of diabetes during pregnancy–has been (click here and here) increasing as much as impaired glucose tolerance in India. Did you notice this in your study?

This study did not look at the prevalence of gestational diabetes mellitus. However, from earlier studies, we have shown that the prevalence of gestational diabetes is also increasing in our country.

Q: In 2002, India contributed only 1% of the world’s diabetes research even as it shared 14% of the global disease burden (the burden increased to 17% in 2015). How does that affect treatment in the country?

We agree that more research on diabetes needs to be done in India. The government does support good projects. However, the overall funding for research has to increase in India.

Q: The study argues that mainland states see more cases of diabetes than the north-east (prevalence in the sample’s eight mainland states is 8·3% but only 5.9% in six north-eastern ones). What makes the mainland population more vulnerable to diabetes?

The differences between diabetes in the mainland and north-eastern states could be due to several factors. Of course, it could be due to ethnic differences or even genetic differences but also it could be related to lifestyle, for example, the cereal type consumed. Even more importantly, it could be related to physical activity, which is much higher in the north-eastern states that have a hilly terrain. Perhaps the combination of these factors have contributed and the lesson to be learnt is that by lifestyle modification, diabetes prevalence can be reduced.

Q: The study says the “main factors driving the diabetes epidemic in both urban and rural areas are obesity, age, and family history of diabetes”. It also points out that in urban areas “less affluent individuals have a higher prevalence of diabetes than their more affluent counterparts”. Do the same factors affect the rich and the poor in urban India — obesity, age and family history?

Further analysis has to be done to answer these questions and such analyses are now going on.

Q: The study points out that this epidemiological transition from the affluent to the urban poor “is worrying because it suggests that the diabetes epidemic is spreading to those individuals who can least afford to pay for its management”. What sort of change in focus would you like to see in government health programmes for diabetes?

The government should provide free treatment for those who cannot afford to pay. Public-private partnerships would also help.

Q: Indians remain one of the biggest out-of-pocket health spenders. Do you think India should follow the US example of allowing tax deduction for diabetic expenses?

Tax deduction for diabetes expenses could be one solution. The other is to provide widespread insurance which can also pay for out-patient treatment. Better control of diabetes will result in lower rates of complications that are more expensive to treat than diabetes itself.

Q: The study admits that being “cross-sectional [it cannot make] inferences of causality”. Have you made any presentations to the authorities for supporting longitudinal studies in the future?

There are some longitudinal studies going on in India. One of them has already been published, that is, the Chennai Urban Rural Epidemiology Study. There are other studies like the CARRS [Centre for Cardiometabolic Risk Reduction in South-Asia Surveillance] study, which is also ongoing now.

Q: By when could we expect the results for the remaining parts of the country?

In the next two-three years, we hope the remaining states and Union territories will be completed.

Q: Diabetes accounts for 2.4% of the disability adjusted life years lost in India, IndiaSpend reported on October 13, 2016. It also leads to other major complications such as stroke, kidney failure and vision loss. How should public health programmes be restructured to include such ailments?

We need massive awareness programmes. We have to teach people about the importance of diabetes and its good control. We should also convey the message that good control of diabetes and related co-morbidities like blood pressure and lipid disorders can prevent diabetic complications. Finally, there should be facilities for screening not only for diabetes but also for its complications.

Q: You have pointed out earlier that rising diabetes incidence among urban Indians is partly because they are aping the food habits of the West. So is this factor now applicable to the urban poor as well?

What happens is that as the epidemic of diabetes matures, the more affluent and educated classes of society begin to take care of themselves because knowledge and awareness levels are better. They also have the facilities to look after their health. Hence, the diabetes rates begin to level off in the upper classes. However, by this time the standard of living among the urban poor begins to improve. When this happens, they start changing their lifestyle. Their physical activity goes down. They get mechanised transport, their eating habits change. They start eating unhealthy foods and the brunt of the diabetes epidemic now shifts to the poor. So, in this sense, behavioural change cuts across all classes.

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

