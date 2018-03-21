Despite Improvement, India Still Has Most People Without Close Access To Clean Water

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: While India ranks top among nations that have improved access to water, it also has the most people without clean water availability close to home, according to this 2018 WaterAid report released today.

Nearly 163.1 million people lack access to clean water close to their homes in India, more than two-and-a-half times those similarly affected in Ethiopia, which is second in the list. The other countries in this top five list are Nigeria, China, and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

At the same time, since 2000, India is second after China in the list of most-improved nations in providing water access, reaching nearly 300.7 million people compared to China’s 334.2 million, according to the report.

The report comes a day ahead of World Water Day, observed on March 22 every year.

Globally, an estimated 89% of the world population has clean water in or near home–an increase from 81% in 2000, added the report–leaving 844 million people struggling to access water. Today, nearly 60% of the world lives in water-stressed areas.

The latest data come at a time when a review of United Nations Global Goal 6, to deliver safe water and sanitation to all by 2030, is scheduled for summer 2018.

The challenges India faces include falling groundwater levels, drought, pressure of demand from agriculture and industry, pollution and poor water resource management, according to the report.

India’s estimated per capita availability of water in 2025 will be 1,341 cubic metre. This may further fall to 1,140 cubic metre in 2050, bringing it closer to becoming water-scarce, according to this 2017 assessment by the ministry of water resources, IndiaSpend reported on December 30, 2017. In the decade ending 2011, the availability reduced by 15% in India.

An area with an annual per capita availability of less than 1,700 cubic metre per person is considered to be water-stressed, and less than 1,000 cubic metre per person, water-scarce.

India’s restructured rural water programme aims to reach 90% of the rural households by 2022. Presently, only 56.3% of the rural population has piped water supply, according to this January, 2018 government response in Rajya Sabha (upper house of the parliament).

Women across the world spend nearly two-and-a-half months a year fetching water

The widespread global lack of access to water has been attributed to multiple inequalities including wealth, ethnicity, religion and cultural attitudes. But gender intensifies the inequality, the report stated. The onus of fetching water falls disproportionately on women and girls.

A woman collecting 50 litres daily, the UN-recommended amount per person, for her family of four from a water source 30 minutes away would spend two-and-a half months a year on this task, it added. Women and girls spent nearly 200 million hours every day or 22,800 years collecting water, according to this 2016 press statement from United Nations Children’s Fund.

One in four rural households spends more than half an hour walking to a water source, according to the Indian Human Development Survey (IHDS II), which surveyed 42,153 Indian households, IndiaSpend reported in June 26, 2016.

Wealth inequalities also contributed to the access to water. In Pakistan, 79.2% of the poorest and 98% of the richest people have clean water. In Bangladesh, the gap is narrower–98.9% of the richest and 93.2% of the poorest have access to clean water.

(Paliath is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

