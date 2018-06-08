Delhi’s AAP Government Gets More Money Than Ever But Can’t Spend It

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been able to spend only 85% of the state budget, on average, over the last three financial years, as the tussle between the AAP govt and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal takes a toll on Delhi’s Rs 6-lakh-crore economy, an IndiaSpend analysis of data showed.

The previous Congress government in Delhi, led by Sheila Dikshit, had an average utilisation of 98% between 2008 and 2013. The spending slowdown and tussle come at a time when the Delhi state budget has increased 29.3% since 2013.

“The decisions of the LG affect planned expenses,” Nagender Sharma, advisor (media affairs) to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, told IndiaSpend. “Projects like 1,000 mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics and CCTV installations getting delayed does affect the budget expenditure.”

The plan to install 140,000 CCTVs across Delhi at a cost of Rs 350 crore was delayed due to the tussle between the AAP government and the LG, The Times of India reported on May 6, 2018. Only 160 of the planned 1,000 mohalla clinics were operational at the end of December 2017, DNA reported on April 24, 2018.

Since the AAP came to power in 2015, the LG has rejected or delayed 32 proposals, according to a government report presented by finance minister Manish Sisodia to the Delhi assembly on April 4, 2018.

In turn, the LG accused the state government of “deliberately” and “persistently” flouting the scheme of governance of the capital.

“It may be noted that this scheme of constitutional governance has been in existence in Delhi since 1993 and past governments have shared a harmonious relationship with the office of the Lt. Governor,” Baijal wrote on April 5, 2018.

“However, the present elected Government has deliberately and persistently chosen to act in contravention of scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi.”

Decisions taken by the Delhi state assembly are reviewed by the LG of Delhi, appointed by the President on the recommendation of the home ministry. The LG has administrative powers under Article 239AA of the Constitution and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act,1991 (GNCTD Act).

The Constitution says the LG’s administration powers supersede Delhi government in matters of public order, police and land, reinforced with the GNCTD Act,1991.

Source: Delhi State Budget reports for the years 2008-09 to 2018-19.

Note: *Revised estimate. The AAP presented the budget in 2013-14. AAP and Congress ran the government in coalition for 49 days in 2013-14. The AAP has been in power since 2015-16.

AAP manifesto focus: Education, health, infra. Are they delivering on it?

The 2015 manifesto of AAP focused on three issues: Education, health and infrastructure. The budget presented on June 25, 2015, for the year 2015-16, allocated 26% and 9.5% to education and health, respectively–one of the highest allocations for the education sector by any state in India.

On education, the utilisation rate was 62% in 2014-15 and 57% in 2015-16 but picked up pace to 79% in 2016-17.

On health, the utilisation rate ranged between 83% and 79%. Under the previous Congress government, the average utilisation rates were 100.5% and 79.6% in the education and health sectors, respectively.

Part of the under-utilisation of the budget may be attributed to the overlapping jurisdictions of the Centre, the state and the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

With different parties at the helm–the AAP in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the three MCDs–frequent tussles are reported between the AAP and the BJP.

In a tweet on June 5, 2018, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal of creating hurdles in Delhi’s development.

My sources tell me that PM wants LG to do everything possible to stop AAP govt’s good work in education, health, water n electricity. We will not let that happen. Good work will continue. God is wid us. People r wid us. https://t.co/C42HFQdZLG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2018

“This (rejection or delaying of approval) seems to reflect that the non-substantive queries and clarifications are merely a means to delay, derail or scuttle policies of the elected government,” Sisodia said on April 4, 2018, while presenting the LG Outcome report.

(Singh, an MSc student at the Symbiosis School of Economics, Pune, is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



