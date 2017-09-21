Deadly Afternoons: 35% Of Indian Road Accidents Reported Between 3 pm & 9 pm

Select a date Select month September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Afternoons are the most accident-prone hours on Indian roads: 85,834 of 480,652 (18%) accidents in 2016 were reported between 3 pm and 6 pm, according to a new government report, which does mention deaths or injuries during these hours.

Between 2005 and 2016, as many as 1,550,098 people–more than the population of Bahrain (1.4 million)–died in roads accidents across India, according to Road Accidents in India 2016, an August 2017 report by the ministry of road transport and highways.

In 2016, there were 1,317 accidents reported every day in India or 55 every hour. These accidents killed 150,785 people–17 every hour or a death every three minutes–and injured 494,624.

Of those killed, 25% or 38,076 were between 25 and 35 years old, the age-group that reported most deaths.

The evening hours, 6 pm – 9 pm, were the second-most accident-prone with 84,555 accidents reported in 2016. Most accidents in India occurred between 3 pm and 9 pm, accounting for 35% of all road accidents in 2016.

Source: Road Accidents in India 2016

“Fault of driver” was the “single most important factor responsible for road accidents” accounting for 403,598 or 84% of all accidents–and 121,126 or 80% of all deaths–in 2016, the report said.

Overspeeding was the major cause of accidents under driver’s fault, causing 66% or 268,341 of 403,598 accidents and 61% or 73,896 of 121,126 deaths. Overtaking (7.3% accidents; 7.8% deaths) was next, followed by driving on the wrong side of the road (4.4% accidents; 4.7% deaths).

Source: Road Accidents in India 2016

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs resulted in 14,894 road accidents and 6,131 deaths in 2016, or 41 accidents and 17 deaths daily. The use of mobile phones while driving caused 4,976 accidents and killed 2,138 people; in other words, 14 accidents and 6 deaths every day.

Two-wheelers reported 34% of all vehicular accidents in 2016, 19 every hour

As many as 162,280 two-wheeler accidents were reported in 2016, the most among vehicles (34%). Cars, jeeps and taxis were next, accounting for 24% (113,267) of all road accidents, followed by trucks, tempos, tractors and other articulated vehicles–21% (101,085).

Two-wheeler accidents caused the most deaths–52,500 (144 daily or six every hour)–in 2016, followed by cars, taxis, vans & light motor vehicles (26,923).

As many as 10,135 two-wheeler riders–28 every day–died for not wearing helmets and 5,638 died (15 every day) for not wearing seat belts in 2016.

Source: Road Accidents in India 2016

The southern state of Tamil Nadu reported the most–71,431–road accidents in 2016, that is, 196 daily or eight every hour. Madhya Pradesh (53,972) was next, followed by Karnataka (44,403).

Source: Road Accidents in India 2016

Uttar Pradesh (UP)–the country’s most populous state–reported highest deaths–19,320, or 53 every day or two every hour–due to road accidents in 2016. UP was followed by Tamil Nadu (17,218), Maharashtra (12,935) and Karnataka (11,133).

Of 50 cities with populations over a million, Chennai reported most road accidents (7,486) and deaths (1,183) in 2016.

In terms of accident severity–road accident-related deaths per 100 accidents–Ludhiana was the worst at 69.9%, followed by Amritsar (67.1%) and Asansol-Durgapur (58.4%). Kochi reported the lowest at 6.6%.

India reported 11 road accident deaths per 100,000 population in 2014, ranking second with Mauritius (11) after Russia (19) and above the US (10).

In terms of injury, India reported 39 per 100,000 population, as compared to the US (526), Japan (451) and South Korea (443).

Source: Road Accidents in India 2016

80% road users in India feel unsafe on roads

About 80% road users in India feel unsafe on roads, according to Road Safety in India – Public Perception Survey, a July 2017 report by SaveLife Foundation, a New Delhi-based non-profit.

About 54% of the 2,166 respondents across 10 cities felt that poor road conditions and faulty design lead to accidents while 74% said road contractors and engineers should be held responsible for deaths and injuries, the survey reveals.

The annual cost of road accidents in India is 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP), the SaveLife Foundation report said, quoting a 2014 report by the erstwhile Planning Commission of India.

“With India’s GDP in 2015-16 being Rs 136 lakh crore ($2,092 billion), these figures translate into a monetary loss of Rs 4.07 lakh crore ($62.6 billion),” the report said. “Ironically, it is over five times the budget of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the nodal agency for ensuring road safety in India.”

Correction: An earlier version of the story erroneously referred to Chennai and Delhi as cities with more than 50 million population. We regret the error.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________



“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”