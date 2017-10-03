Countries Are Getting Better At Preventing Flood-Related Deaths. Not India.

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Nearly 14% of India’s landmass is vulnerable to flooding and more than 15% of this area gets flooded every year. Since 1953, 1,600 lives have been lost every year on average due to floods.

Yet, the central government has not released 61% of the funds promised for flood management between April 2007 and March 2016, and 43% of the 517 works approved have not been completed, a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, the government’s auditor, has found.

The CAG studied a sample of 206 flood management programmes, 38 flood forecasting stations, 49 river management activities and works related to border area projects, and 68 large dams across 17 selected states and union territories (UTs) from 2007-08 to 2015-16.

In eight of the 17 states and UTs, the flood management programme (FMP) was not undertaken in an “integrated manner” that would cover the entire river or tributary, and there were delays ranging from 10 months to 13 years in completion of FMP works, which rendered technical designs unusable by the time funding came through, the report said.

In all, the measures taken to reduce flood damage were ineffective.

How vulnerable is India?

As much as 45.64 million hectares (m ha), or 14% of India’s landmass, is prone to floods, according to government data cited in the CAG report. On average, an area of 7.55 m ha (16% of the total flood-prone area) is affected by floods every year.

Between 1996 and 2015, India reported the fifth highest number of deaths due to disasters, more than a third of which (35,325, or 36.1%) were caused by flooding. During this period, it recorded 97,691 deaths, lower only than Haiti, Indonesia, Myanmar and China, according to data from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR).

Source: The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction

Countries had halved the number of people killed per flood to an average of 34 per flood event during the 10 years to 2015, down from an average of 68 during the previous 10 years, a 2015 UNISDR report said. The reduction was largely due to adoption of affordable technologies like dams and dykes, as well as better forecasting.

In contrast, flood mortality in India has been rising.

A comparison with China shows that between 1996-2015, China experienced 182 floods, while India had 167. During these two decades, China reported 14,400 deaths due to floods during 1996-2005, and a lower 6,600 during 2006-2015. But in India, the number of deaths rose from 13,660 during 1996-2005 to 15,860 during 2006-2015, the report noted.

From 1953 to 2016, an average of 1,626 lives were lost due to floods in India every year, and the average yearly damage caused was equal to Rs 4,282 crore.



Flood damage in India (1953-2016)

Source: Lok Sabha

Note: *Tentative

Structural measures to reduce flooding have typically included building reservoirs, embankments, river channels and drains; improving drainage and channels; and undertaking watershed management and flood diversion.

Non-structural measures include flood forecasting, flood warning, floodplain zoning, and disaster preparedness and response.

Flood Management Programme

Due to unprecedented floods across Assam, Bihar and West Bengal in 2004, the federal cabinet of ministers had approved a Flood Management Programme (FMP) in 2007 to spend Rs 8,000 crore (2007-12) and Rs 10,000 crore (2012-17) as per recommendations of a task force. These measures would include programmes for river management, drainage management, and flood and erosion control.

Sixty-one percent of these funds were not released between 2007 and March 2016, the CAG audit found. Of the 517 works approved, 297 (57%) were actually completed.

For Assam, a state that faces flooding every year, the central government did not release 60% of the allocated funds. The state government also did not release 84% of the allocation delineated in the budget. “Insufficient flow of fund adversely affected the implementation of schemes,” the report said.

Forecasting

The Central Water Commission (CWC) of the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation runs a network of 221 flood forecasting stations which issue 6,000 flood warnings every year on average. Over 98% of these warnings are accurate, government data show.

Forecasting is recognised as an important non-structural measure to manage floods and provide advance warnings to vulnerable areas, and includes both level forecasting (to decide on mitigation measures such as evacuation) and inflow forecasting (used by dam authorities to decide safe release to downstream areas and ensure adequate storage for non-monsoon months), the CAG report noted.

However, experts say, these forecasts are not adequately communicated to vulnerable populations. “In most cases we are caught almost unaware. Communication to downstream areas does not happen, or if there is, it is not effective,” DC Goswami, retired head of the Department of Environmental Science at Guwahati University, told IndiaSpend. He said the civil administration must create a foolproof communication system to enable people to take precautionary measures, and that the necessary technology and systems exist. “Without this, people’s vulnerability increases, and their losses compound,” he said.

To automate the communication of forecasting, the CWC planned to modernise the existing infrastructure, provide automated equipment in 219 older stations and establish 222 new telemetry stations during 2007-12. The installation of 222 new stations was only completed in June 2013 after a delay of over two years (26 months), the CAG found.

Further, 222 of the 375 (59.2%) of the telemetry stations scrutinised by the CAG were non-functional for a variety of reasons including theft of equipment, non-installation of parts like radar sensors, and equipment having been washed away.

“CWC did not depend on telemetry data even after investing in modernisation of telemetry station network for nearly 20 years. This defeated the purpose of establishment of telemetry equipment for meeting the requirement of real time data collection, its transmission and flood forecast formulation,” the report said.

Cities lack resources

India has seen much flooding in cities in recent years due to expanding population, encroachment on drainage channels, improper waste disposal that clogs drains and increased runoff from nearby water channels, a September 2016 report by the National Institute of Urban Affairs said.

When the effects of climate change are added to the equation, Indian cities are clearly unequipped to cope, as IndiaSpend reported in August 2017.

Mumbai’s 2005 floods resulted in losses worth Rs 550 crore over two days, while the Srinagar floods saw an estimated Rs 6,000 crore in losses. The Chennai floods of 2015 were the most devastating, causing losses ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 100,000 crore and 1,000 deaths.

The Annual Survey of India’s City-Systems (ASICS) 2016, a study on the status of urban governance by the non-profit Janaagraha, rated 21 Indian states on parameters including urban planning and design, and urban capacities and resources. All cities scored between 2.1 and 4.4, low when compared with cities like London and New York, which scored 9.3 and 9.8, respectively.

Source: Janaagraha

Delhi, the national capital, had a lower score compared with Mumbai and Chennai, which have experienced devastating floods.

Most cities display poor service delivery. Ideally, 100% of urban households should have drainage connectivity, but actually 55% do not, the ASICS report showed. Less than 20% of the road network was covered by a storm water drain network, an absolute necessity of good city planning.

(Patil is an analyst and Nair is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

