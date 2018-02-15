Conditional Cash Transfer Improves Maternal, Infant Health Care In Odisha: New Study

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

There was a 5-percentage-point increase in the possibility of receiving antenatal services–such as full body check ups, blood tests, information about baby’s position and health–due to the Mamata Scheme, a conditional cash transfer programme of Rs 5,000 over four installments to pregnant and lactating women in Odisha.

The beneficiaries of the scheme, launched in 2011, were more likely to adhere to the specified conditions–especially during the pregnancy–and increased pregnancy registrations, according to this 2017 study of the scheme by Partnerships and Opportunities to strengthen and Harmonise Actions for Nutrition in India (POSHAN), an advocacy.

A 10-percentage-point increase in the possibility of receiving iron and folic acid tablets to prevent and treat anaemia among women was also noticed, the study said.

As many as 60% women across 1,161 households in three districts were enrolled in the scheme and 90% enrolled mothers had received the money, the POSHAN study found.

The scheme pays the money in four instalments: First after the second trimester, and the remaining at three, six and nine months after the delivery.

Odisha has reported the highest point decrease–56–in infant mortality rate (IMR), deaths under one year of age per 1,000 live births, nationwide since 2000. The IMR has fallen to 40 in Odisha, lower than the national average of 41.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

Empowering women has direct effect on child health

A child’s nutritional level is directly proportional to the mother’s income and quality of child care received, according to this World Bank study on Gender and Development. On the contrary, no such impact is seen by the increase in paternal income.

Women have a larger propensity to spend on family needs and child nutrition than men, the World Bank study said.

The Mamata Scheme has also positively affected the food security of households and led to positive impacts on adherence to conditions related to health and nutrition of the child, the Poshan study found.

