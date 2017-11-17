By Age 22, 50% Of Women Stay Home Or Are Married: New Study

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Students walk in a street in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Hyderabad’s IT skills training hub. Not only were fewer women training themselves for the labour market, far more women were married by age 22 in 2016 than men, according to a longitudinal study.

While three out of four men headed to work, about one in two women stayed at home by age 22 in undivided Andhra Pradesh, according to the preliminary findings (here, here and here) of an ongoing global longitudinal study of childhood poverty.

Not only were fewer women training themselves for the labour market, far more women were married by age 22 in 2016 than men, according to research by Young Lives India–the India chapter of Young Lives, a study of childhood poverty funded by the University of Oxford, UK–in undivided Andhra Pradesh since 2002.

These data lend weight to other studies that show Indian women are at a significant and possibly widening disadvantage. Gap between men and women has widened on political empowerment, healthy life expectancy and basic literacy, resulting in India slipping 21 places to 108 in 2017 from 87 in 2016 on the Global Gender Gap Index of the World Economic Forum, FactChecker reported on November 3, 2017.

If the number of women who quit jobs in India between 2004-05 and 2011-12 were a city, it would, at 19.6 million, be the third-most populated in the world, after Shanghai and Beijing, IndiaSpend reported on August 5, 2017.

While only 73 or 16% of 459 women aged 22 were enrolled in education and training in the Young Lives sample, 115 or 26% of 435 men were enrolled. While only 11% men were married at 22, 56% of women were married by that age in 2016.

By community, dalits (70%) had the highest share of 22-year-olds employed in 2016. By wealth, at 81%, the poorest third households had the highest share employed at 22 in 2016.

Source: Young Lives India

India’s female labour force participation rate, at 24%, was below the world average of 39% in 2016, according to World Bank data. India was ranked 172 among 185 nations for which data were available.

Indian women are increasingly dropping out of the workforce for various reasons including unsafe workplaces and stigma attached to working women, according to the ongoing IndiaSpend series on why fewer women are working (see here, here, here, here, here and here).

By 2025, India will need 2.5-3 million more skilled workers, according to this June 2017 report from the McKinsey Global Institute.

Among 24% youth aged 22 who signed up for skills training along with their formal education in 2016, two-thirds were undergoing training without certification. Only 10% men and 7% women were pursuing training with certification.

Youth who pursued training with certification was the highest among other castes (11%), top wealth households (12%) and urban locations (9%).

Among the 209 or 11% ‘persistently poor households’–stuck among the poorest third from 2002 to 2016–in the sample of those aged 15 in 2016, scheduled tribes had the largest share at 43.5%. Of 1,882 households, 203 or 97% persistently poor households were in rural areas.

Source: Young Lives IndiaNote: Persistently poor households are those that remained the poorest third from 2002 to 2016

Malnutrition is down to 28% among those aged 15 in 2016 from 36% in 2009. Among scheduled castes, 37.5% youth aged 15 were stunted in 2016 as against 17% among other castes.

Source: Young Lives IndiaNote: Stunting is defined as percentage of children shorter than the median child for an age group and gender

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

