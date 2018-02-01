Budget2018: Farming, Infrastructure Get Big Boost

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

In the last full budget by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance before the election in 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley increased the allocation for agriculture by 13% and infrastructure by 21% with a clear focus on rural India, where 69% of the population or 834 million Indians live.

The budget for the farm and allied sectors has risen nearly 13% for 2018-19 to Rs 63,836 crore from the revised estimate of Rs 56,589 crore in 2017-18, according to Budget 2018-19.

Jaitley set aside Rs 5.97 lakh crore in the Budget 2018-19 for infrastructure, an increase of 21% against the revised estimate of Rs 4.94 lakh crore for 2017-18.

Support prices to farmers hiked to 150% of production cost

The government has decided to increase the minimum support price (MSP)–at which it buys produce from farmers–for kharif (monsoon) crops to one-and-half times the production cost.

This may come as relief to farmers at a time when a glut in tur (pigeon pea), a kharif crop, led to a fall in MSP, leading to unrest and stress in rural Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Gujarat, as IndiaSpend reported on June 8, 2017.

A new scheme, Operation Greens, has been given Rs 500 crore to address price volatility of farm commodities, such as tomato, potato and onion, at a time when farmers dumped potato by the wayside in Uttar Pradesh in January 2018, IndiaSpend reported on January 26, 2018.

Agriculture credit has been increased by 10%–or Rs 1 lakh crore–to Rs 11 lakh crore for 2018-19.

Despite a 11% rise in loans to agriculture over a year to a record Rs 10 lakh crore in 2017-18, the share of professional moneylenders in agricultural credit has increased, IndiaSpend reported on January 5, 2018.

Irrigation, crop insurance also gets more funds

In 2018-19, irrigation projects will start in 96 “deprived-irrigation districts”–where less than 30% of farmland is irrigated–with Rs 2,600 crore set aside under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) or the Prime Minister’s Irrigation Programme.

The government plans to invest about Rs 50,000 crore over five years to 2019-20 to reach its target of water for every farm, IndiaSpend reported on January 26, 2018.

Budget 2018 has increased allocation to PMKSY by 33% to Rs 4,000 crore from the revised estimate of Rs 3,000 crore in 2017-18.

In financial year 2017-18, when eight states declared drought, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana–Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme–has been given a 22% budget boost, from the revised estimate of Rs 10,698 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 13,000 crore.

Transport sector in focus

“Infrastructure is the growth driver of economy,” Jaitley said in his speech. “Our country needs massive investments estimated to be in excess of Rs 50 lakh crore in infrastructure to increase growth of GDP, connect and integrate the nation with a network of roads, airports, railways, ports and inland waterways and to provide good quality services to our people.”

The transport sector received an “all-time high allocation” of Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

About 35,000 km of road construction in phase-I has been approved under the Bharatmala Pariyojana (road and highways project), with an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh crore. In 2017-18, the government also plans to complete national highways exceeding 9,000 km.

The government has maintained its allocation to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana–Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Programme—at Rs 19,000 crore, same as last year.

Capital Budget For The Infrastructure Sector Ministry/Department Revised Estimate 2017-18 (In Rs crore) Budget Estimate 2018-19 (In Rs crore) Ministry of Coal 14,478 15,799 Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region 330 600 Ministry of New and Renewable Energy 9,516 10,317 Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas 88,850 92,885 Ministry of Power 65,201 54,770 Ministry of Civil Aviation 2,693 4,086 Department of Telecommunication 13,541 21,486 Ministry of Defence 4,908 5,485 Ministry of Railways 1,20,000 1,46,500 Department of Atomic Energy 9,220 7,321 Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs 39,046 61,361 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 1,10,137 1,21,425 Ministry of Shipping 3,290 4,292 Ministry of Steel 11,428 11,294 Department of Higher Education 250 30,750 Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 1,426 8,773 Total 4,94,313 5,97,143

Source: Budget 2018-19

To improve connectivity in the border areas, Jaitley proposed construction of tunnel under Sela Pass–located between Tawang and west Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Rohtang tunnel has been completed to provide all weather connectivity to the Ladakh region, and contract for construction of Zojila Pass tunnel of more than 14 km is progressing well,” Jaitley said.

The government identified 73 strategically important roads along the India-China border, according to this report released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, the auditor of the government, in March 2017, IndiaSpend reported on January 31, 2018.

Of these 73 roads, the construction of 61, estimated to cost Rs 4,644 crore, was assigned to Border Roads Organisation with a deadline of 2012. “Only 22 roads were completed till March 2016, which incurred expenditure worth Rs 4,536 crore or 98% of the estimated cost,” the CAG report had said.

Of the 24 roads selected for audit, only six roads, costing Rs 164 crore, were completed up to March 2016. “Even these were not fit for running specialised vehicles/equipment due to limitations in execution of works”, the CAG report said.

The government more than doubled the allocation for Digital India programme to Rs 3,073 crore in 2018-19 from the revised estimates of Rs 1,426 crore in 2017-18, in a push for digital infrastructure.

The government has identified 99 cities that will collectively get Rs 2.04 lakh crore under the Smart Cities Mission to develop infrastructure. Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation programme–to upgrade urban infrastructure, such as water supply and sewage–state plans for 500 cities, with a budget of Rs 77,640 crore, has been approved, the finance minister said.

(Paliath and Mallapur are analysts with IndiaSpend.)

