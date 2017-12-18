BJP Wins Gujarat With Smallest Margin In 22 Years

Select a date Select month December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party cheer during a public meeting in Mandvi, Gujarat, ahead of the state’s assembly elections. The BJP has won 99 of 182 seats–the least it has bagged since it first came to power in 1995 with 121 seats, shows an IndiaSpend analysis of election data.

For the sixth time in a row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Gujarat state assembly elections by a margin of 22 seats, down from 54 seats or a 59% drop from five years ago. The BJP won 99 of 182 seats–the least it has since it first came to power in 1995 with 121 seats, showed an IndiaSpend analysis of election data of the last 22 years.

Though the Congress is now in the opposition for another term, the party has made significant gains, garnering 77 seats–the most it has in 22 years since it won 45 seats in 1995, an analysis of election data showed.

On December 15, 2017, BJP party president Amit Shah had predicted that BJP would win 150 seats by 11 am on the day of the results. At 5.22 pm today, the BJP had won 84 seats with leads to win 15 more, election data showed.

Seats and vote-share over the years

Since the BJP first came to power in Gujarat in 1995, state elections have mainly been a two-party battle that it fights with the Congress. The former has consistently won a majority of the seats and bagged most of the vote share.

The BJP’s vote share has grown from 42.5% in 1995 to 49.1% in 2017, after it recorded a significant jump of 49.8% in the 2002 elections.

The Congress’ vote share has steadily grown from 32.8% in 1995 to 41.4%, as recorded today. This is its highest growth in over two decades and it ate into the vote shares of independents and other regional parties. These small parties have claimed a vote share of 5-6% since 2002.

Making its first appearance in this assembly election, the “None Of The Above (NOTA)” option received over half a million votes (551,580) or 1.8% of over 30.4 million votes polled today, according to election data.

Rural Gujarat: Where BJP lost, Congress gained

The BJP has retained its hold on the urban parts of the state such as Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot, an analysis of constituency-level election data showed.

Away from these trade and commerce centres, in the rural areas of Saurashtra and Kutch region, votes swung in favour of the Congress.

The BJP has won 55 of 73 (75.3%) urban seats. The Congress won the remaining 18. But in predominantly rural areas, the Congress won 62 of 109 seats (56.8%) while the BJP won 43, according to this Times of India report.

In Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the Congress won 30 of 54 seats (55%), while the BJP won the remaining 23, an analysis of regional-level election data showed.

In northern Gujarat, a traditional bastion of the ruling party, the Congress won 17 of 32 seats (53%). In southern Gujarat, around the urban areas of Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Porbandar, the BJP won 25 of 35 seats (71%).

In central Gujarat, in areas around Ahmedabad, and in the urban centre of Vadodara, the incumbent party won 37 out of 61 seats (60.6%).

Constituency-Wise Winning Party In Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

The primary reason for a Congress resurgence in rural Gujarat appear to be linked to growing rural distress. The added impact of demonetisation and the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) that affected all traders, big and small, in these parts could have added to the swing in favour of the Congress.

As 2017 began, news from India’s farms appeared good but during the course of the year bountiful harvests drove farmers to despair and calls for loan waivers rose from many states including Gujarat, as IndiaSpend reported on June 15, 2017.

Following consecutive droughts in 2014 and 2015, the good monsoon in 2016 reversed two years of rural economic decline–India’s agricultural growth, after contracting to 0.2% in 2014-15, grew to 4.1% in 2016-17, as IndiaSpend reported on June 8, 2017. But the flood of produce in the agricultural markets of many states, including Gujarat, coincided with an influx of imports and prices plunged.

The crisis was exacerbated with a below-par minimum statutory price for cash crops—Rs 800 for a kg of cotton as compared with Rs 1,300 given by the United Progressive Alliance government, according to The Hindu’s report from November 23, 2017.

Further, damage to crops from flooding in the state, and the non-payment of insurance–despite payment of premiums–alienated farmers, the Business Standard reported on November 26, 2017.

Months after the introduction of the GST on July 1, 2017, many small and medium trade units in the state were forced to shut, many more claimed heavy losses, according to this Economic and Political Weekly report from December 9, 2017.

For example, spice traders in Unjha–the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one of the biggest spice markets in Asia–were reportedly furious as they were yet to receive refunds on the GST imposed on exports. They claimed the resulting “cash crunch” had curtailed their volume of business and exports by nearly 50%, the report said.

Unjha, a long-time bastion of the BJP since 1995, swung to the Congress in the 2017 elections by a margin of 81,797 votes, an IndiaSpend analysis of election data showed.

(Salve is an analyst and Saldanha is an assistant editor with IndiaSpend. With data inputs by Angel Kandathil Mohan and Sanjukta Nair, interns at IndiaSpend.)

