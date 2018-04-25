BJP MPs/MLAs Have Most Declared Police Complaints of Hate Speech Against Them

Select a date Select month April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: As many as 58 members of parliament (MPs) and members of legislative assembly (MLAs) have declared that police complaints of hate speech have been filed against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch, released on April 25, 2018.

Based on an analysis of self-sworn affidavits submitted by electoral candidates prior to the last election they contested, the report found that MPs and MLAs belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reported the most (27, or 47% of all) cases of hate speech filed against them, followed by MPs/MLAs from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), with six each.

The maximum number of MPs/MLAs who have self-declared cases of hate-speech filed against them are from Uttar Pradesh (UP, 15), Telangana (13) and poll-bound Karnataka and Maharashtra (five each).

As many as 15 sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) have declared hate-speech cases against them–10 from the BJP, and one each from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), TRS, AIMIM, Pattali Makkal Katchi and Shiv Sena.

No MP from the Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament) has declared cases against themselves, the report said.

Among the current members of legislative assemblies (state legislatures), 43 have declared cases against themselves, of whom 17 are from the BJP; five each are from the TRS and AIMIM; three from the Telugu Desam Party; two each from the Indian National Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena; one each from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party; and two are independent MLAs.

Two leaders of political parties–Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM and Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF–have declared cases.

Uma Bharti, the serving Union Cabinet Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, has declared cases related to hate speech against her.

As many as 198 candidates with declared cases related to hate speech have contested elections for parliament or state assemblies in the last five years.

