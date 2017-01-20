BIMARU States: Little Progress In 2 Years, Learning Crisis For Millions Of Children

Select a date Select month January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

In 2016, some learning outcomes for 111 million school-age students between ages six and 15 remained mostly unchanged in BIMARU states (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh), when compared to 2014, after declining for four years, according to the 2016 Annual Status of Education Report released in January 2017.

If the math and reading skills of these 111 million children–nearly half of India’s 252 million school-age children–cannot be improved, it is unlikely that India will be able to completely reap the demographic dividend from its working-age population of 869 million by 2020–the largest of any country.

Here are the highlights of the new report:

In Uttar Pradesh (UP), only 7.2% of grade III students in government schools could read a Grade II text; 7.9% could subtract two-digit sums (national average: 25.2% for reading, 27.7% for math)

In Bihar, 75.2% of grade VIII children could read a grade II textbook in 2016 compared to 87.2% in 2010; 20.8% of grade III students could read a grade II text; 27.3% could subtract two-digit sums

23.7% of children in grade III in Rajasthan could read a level II text–the highest recorded in the last five years.

Madhya Pradesh’s learning levels are the lowest in BIMARU states–16.6% of grade III children, 64.3% of grade VIII children could read a grade II text

Arithmetic Levels In Upper Primary School

Source: Annual Status of Education Report, 2016

Improvement in primary school reading; decline in upper primary

Though learning levels in MP are the lowest in BIMARU states, more children (16.6%) in grade III could read a grade II level text in 2016, compared to 2014 (14%), and 2010 (13.3%).

Similar improvements can be seen in Rajasthan and UP: 23.7% of grade III children in Rajasthan could read a grade II text in 2016, compared to 15.6% in 2010; in Uttar Pradesh, the percentage of children increased to 22.6% from 15.4%.

Primary school math levels have also improved in Madhya Pradesh. In 2016, 13.6% of grade III students could subtract compared to 10.6% in 2014, with more improvement in government schools than private schools.

Fewer Grade VIII children in MP could read a grade II textbook in 2016 (64.3%), than in 2014 (65.8%)–a drop from 2010, when 90.1% could read a grade II level text.

In Bihar, 20.8% of grade III students could read a grade II text in 2016, compared to 21.9% in 2014, mainly due to decline in learning levels of private school students.

The percentage of grade VIII children in UP, in private and public schools, who could read 8-10 lines from a grade II English textbook fell from 77.7% in 2010 to 67.8% in 2016.

Reading Levels In Primary School

Source: Annual Status of Education Report, 2016

Few teachers, toilets in schools

It is difficult to pinpoint reasons for the improvement or decline in learning outcomes, and reasons differ across states, Wilima Wadhwa, director of the ASER centre, told IndiaSpend. Still, indicators such as the pupil-teacher ratio have been linked with better learning outcomes.

While the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), according to the Right to Education Act (RTE), is 30:1 for primary schools, and 35:1 for upper primary, only 11.7% of Bihar’s schools follow these guidelines–the lowest across India–a decline from 12.7% in 2014.

Though the PTR has improved in UP, with 30.9% of schools following RTE guidelines, compared to 16.1% schools in 2010, it is still one of the states with the lowest proportion of such schools in the country.

Source: Annual Status of Education Report, 2016

Lack of useable toilets have also been linked to falling learning outcomes, as children have to leave the school to use a toilet, and often do not return to class, according to this comment by the Centre for Policy Research, featured in The Hindu in September 2014.

Not many BIMARU schools have unlocked, usable toilets, ASER data show.

Overall, UP has the lowest number of schools equipped with useable toilets (54.8%) in India.

MP–the state which is reported to have constructed the second-most number of toilets, after Gujarat, in 2015–has 54% of schools with a separate, functioning toilet for girls, the lowest among the BIMARU states.

(Salve is an analyst, and Saldanha is an assistant editor with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”