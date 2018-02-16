As World Became Less Connected, India Fell 16 Spots On Globalisation Index Over 11 Years

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

As flows of trade and people fell the world over since the 2008 global financial crash, India dropped 16 spots to 78 from 62 among 140 countries in 11 years to 2015 on a globalisation index brought out by international logistics company DHL.

The Global Connectedness Index 2016, the fourth since it was first released in 2011, prepared by Pankaj Ghemawat and Steven A. Altman (both teach management at New York University Stern School of Business, US), was released on November 15, 2016.

Measured by international flows of trade, capital, information and people, the index ranked India poorly among a group of comparable countries that included its neighbours in central and south Asia, and BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa). The authors slotted India in the central and south Asia group along with Georgia, Turkey, Nepal, Pakistan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Republic and Sri Lanka.

India’s 16-place drop over 11 years to 2015 was the second-worst change among these 16 countries. Georgia fared the best by moving up 43 spots to 56 from 99 between 2005 and 2015, while Sri Lanka was the worst, dropping 19 spots to 86 from 67.

Source: DHL Global Connectedness Index 2005-15

The index measures the parameters on depth and breadth. Depth evaluates the extent to which countries’ international flows are distributed globally or more narrowly focused, while breadth compares countries’ international flows to the sizes of their domestic economies.

India ranked 133 on depth and 21 on breadth among 140 countries in 2015.

Helped by its unchanged rank of 133 among 140 countries on depth in the 11 years to 2015, India ranked fifth on depth by change in rank between 2005 and 2015. Due to its six-rank drop on breadth from 15 in 2005, it ranked 12th by change in rank among the 16 comparable countries.

Source: DHL Global Connectedness Index 2016; Note: Depth evaluates the extent to which countries’ international flows are distributed globally or more narrowly focused

Source: DHL Global Connectedness Index 2016; Note: Breadth compares countries’ international flows to the sizes of their domestic economies

Trade flows are measured by exports as a share of a country’s gross domestic product, capital by foreign direct investment as a share of a country’s gross fixed capital and international stock market investment, information by international connectivity and people by share of international tourists and university students and migrants as a share of population.

On the four components, India dropped 13 places to 59 in 2015 from 46 in 2013 among 140 countries on trade, five places to 60 from 55 among 72 countries on capital, three places to 45 from 42 among 85 countries on information and one position to 80 from 81 among 102 countries on people.

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org.

