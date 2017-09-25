As UP Police File 1,200 Cases Against BHU Students, 33% Rise In Sexual Harassment Statewide

Select a date Select month September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Even as the police in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, filed charges of arson and other crimes against 1,200 Benares Hindu University (BHU) students protesting a sexual assault by motorcycle-borne assailants, the state reported a 33% rise in sexual harassment cases from 2014 to 2015, according to national crime data, which also reveal that 74% of these cases went unpunished.

Source: Indian Express

These data provide context to student allegations that the victim, a fine arts student, is being shamed–she was accused of being out late and “trying to be a boy”–in a state that set up controversial “anti-Romeo squads” and is among India’s top three states with regard to many crimes against women.

The BHU protests have now garnered national attention, spiralling after the September 21, 2017, assault, when men on a motorcycle groped, abused and passed lewd remarks against the student, made worse by the reaction of Vice Chancellor G C Tripathi.

“Boys will be boys,” Tripathi was quoted as saying in the Telegraph. “Forget about what happened. Why don’t you stop stepping out after 6 pm if you dislike such things? You are a girl, don’t try to become a boy (by stepping out after sunset).”

My friend's been suspended by BHU administration for raising voice against sexual harassment in campus, while molester's still roaming free! pic.twitter.com/hnvdnnOMhV — Varada Marathe (@Varada_M) 24 September 2017

No further word was forthcoming on the investigation into the sexual attack on the student, but as the events at BHU became a matter of national debate, union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari said: “I express my deepest condolences (at the events at BHU), and our government will inquire it soon.”

Sexual harassment cases now comprise three-fourths of all assaults recorded against women in UP, the conviction rate rising from 16% in 2014 to 26% in 2015, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 15 years, 141% rise in assaults on women to ‘outrage modesty’ nationwide

Source: India Today

UP’s conviction rate for “assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty” (which includes sexual harassment, voyeurism and stalking) is better than the all-India rate which is 10%. Specific cases of sexual harassment in UP were 5,925, comprising 75% of this section of the law, the highest number of such cases reported nationwide.

Over 15 years to 2015, cases registered under this head rose 141% to 82,422. The other related section of the law, “insult to the modesty of women” (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), saw a decline of 11% over the same period.

With 7,885 cases, an 8.3% fall over two years to 2015, UP–India’s most populous state–reported the third highest number of cases after Maharashtra (11,713) and Madhya Pradesh (8,049) under “assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty”.

The number of sexual harassment cases in UP were 4,435 in 2014, an increase, as we said, of 33% in 2015, according to NCRB data. In comparison, such cases rose 17% in Maharashtra and declined 19% in MP.

The rise in the number of cases is likely to indicate more women today are coming forward to report crimes against them, according to experts. Crime statistics in UP are often unreliable and likely to be under-reported, IndiaSpend reported on March 13, 2015.

UP also ranked third with 519 cases of stalking, after Maharashtra (1399) and Delhi (1124) in 2015, a decrease of 38% from the previous year, when 835 cases reported were more than any other state.

(Salve is a senior analyst with IndiaSpend, and Nair, a graduate in economics and statistics, is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



