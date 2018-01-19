As Teen Pregnancies Fall Across India, 3 Northeastern States Report Increase

Select a date Select month January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

At a time when teenage pregnancy–share of women aged 15-19 years who had begun childbearing–fell in the rest of the country, with some of India’s poorest states registering the highest drops, three states in the northeast registered an increase, according to an analysis of newly released government data.

While teenage pregnancy dropped by more than 10 percentage points between the 2005-06 and 2015-16 rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, it rose by less than half a percentage point in Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur.

At 0.3 percentage points, Tripura and Meghalaya saw the highest rise between 2005-06 and 2015-16 rounds. While the rate of teenage pregnancy in Tripura rose to 18.8% in 2015-16 from 18.5% in 2005-06, it increased to 8.6% from 8.3% in Meghalaya.

Manipur saw the rate increase by 0.1 percentage points to 7.4% in 2015-16 from 7.3% in 2005-06.

Overall, teenage pregnancy in India fell by 8.1 percentage points to 7.9% in 2015-16 from 16% in 2005-06.

Source: National Family Health Surveys 2005-06, 2015-16

Poorest states see highest drops

At 15.6 percentage points, teenage pregnancy declined the most in Jharkhand to 11.9% in 2015-16 from 27.5% in 2005-06.

Tripura replaced Jharkhand as the state with the highest rate of teenage pregnancy in 2015-16.

West Bengal, which had the second highest rate at 25.3% in 2005-06, remained second in 2015-16 with a teenage pregnancy rate of 18.3%–down 7 percentage points.

Bihar (12.8 percentage points) and Uttar Pradesh (10.5 percentage points) saw the second and third highest drops.

Hindus, SC/STs see maximum drop

Teenage pregnancy among Hindus fell the most at 8.6 percentage points between 2005-06 and 2015-16.

Muslims (7 percentage points) and Buddhist/Neo-Buddhists (6.9 percentage points) saw the second and third highest drops.

Among communities, scheduled castes (SCs) and tribes (STs)–discriminated communities eligible for affirmative action–witnessed the largest fall in the period. While teenage pregnancy fell by 11 percentage points to 8.8% in 2015-16 from 19.8% in 2005-06 for SCs, it decreased by 10.6 percentage points to 10.5% from 21.1% for the STs.

The difference in teenage pregnancy rates between urban and rural areas fell to 4.2 percentage points in 2015-16 from 10.4 percentage points in 2005-06.

While rural areas saw a drop of 9.9 percentage points from 19.1% to 9.2% in 11 years to 2015-16, urban areas witnessed a drop of 3.7 percentage points to 5% from 8.7%.

Source: National Family Health Surveys 2005-06, 2015-16

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

