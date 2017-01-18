After 5 Years Of Fall In Learning, (Some) Progress For India’s Primary Schools

Select a date Select month January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

After five years of declining learning outcomes, new survey data from India show improvements in some basic reading and arithmetic levels in primary school (grade I to grade V), even as learning levels in upper primary school (grade VI to grade VIII) show a decline.

Over 25% of children in grade III could at least read a grade II level text in 2016, up from 23.6% in 2014, found the 2016 Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) by Pratham, an education nonprofit. The proportion of children in grade III who could subtract increased from 25.4% in 2014 to 27.7% in 2016.

For information on learning outcomes, the ASER survey interviewed 562,305 children, from 350,232 households, including children who were not enrolled in or, dropped out of school. The survey, focused on rural areas, included 17,473 villages in 589 districts.

Source: Annual Status of Education Report, 2016

Still, these learning levels are low, and many of India’s 259.5 million school children are not learning in school. With persisting low outcomes–for instance, less than half of children in grades V (49%) and VII (43%) can divide–it is unlikely that India will be able to completely reap the demographic dividend from its working age population of 869 million by 2020–the largest of any country.

Source: Annual Status of Education Report, 2016

Greater improvement in government primary schools than private schools

Improvements have taken place in both government and private schools, with greater improvements in government primary schools, as compared to private schools, in basic reading and arithmetic. In 2016, 19.3% of government school children in grade III could read a level II text, as compared to 17.2% in 2014. In private schools, the proportion of children increased from 37.8% in 2014 to 38% in 2016.

Source: Annual Status of Education Report, 2016

It is difficult to pinpoint the reasons for the improvement or decline in learning outcomes, and reasons differ across states, Wilima Wadhwa, director of the ASER centre, told IndiaSpend.

Improvement in indicators, such as the pupil-teacher ratio and mid-day meals, could have helped improve results in 2016.

For school-level data, such as infrastructure, attendance and teachers, ASER surveyors, who are mostly local volunteers (and can include college students, non-governmental organisation members and women from self-help groups), visit one school in every village.

The prescribed pupil-teacher ratio, according to the Right to Education Act (RTE), is 30:1 for primary schools, and 35:1 for upper primary. The ASER survey found that 53% of government primary and upper primary schools in 2016 followed these RTE guidelines, as compared to 49.3% of schools in 2014 and 38.9% of schools in 2010.

In 2016, as many as 87.1% government schools served a mid-day meal to students on the day an ASER team visited the school, up from 85.1% in 2014.

In 2016, 68.7% of public schools an ASER team visited had toilets that were useable, compared to 65.2% in 2014, and 47.2% in 2010. Meanwhile, 61.9% of schools were found to have girls toilets that were separate, unlocked and useable in 2016, an improvement from 55.7% in 2014.

The proportion of schools with libraries fell from 78.1% in 2014 to 75.5% in 2016, but more children used library books. In 42.6% of schools visited by an ASER team, children used library books in 2016, compared to 40.7% in 2014.

Well-designed interventions can also boost learning. For instance, an innovative teaching system in six Rajasthan districts recorded average score increases–irrespective of gender and social background–of 45% in Hindi, 26% in English and 44% in math, as IndiaSpend reported in October 2016.

Low learning outcomes persist, multiple grades in one classroom

Even with some progress in learning, challenges for schools in rural India remain.

Even though learning outcomes have improved from 2014 to 2016, several haven’t reached the levels of 2010. For instance, though more children (27.7%) in grade III could subtract in 2016, it was still lower than in 2010 (36.3%).

As many as 63.7% schools had grade II students, and 58% schools had grade III students, sitting with students of other grades, according to ASER 2016 data. This proportion is for 9,644 primary schools surveyed by ASER teams.

As several students sit in one classroom with the same teacher or teachers, more training and different kinds of pedagogy would have to be used to reach every child, according to an ASER 2011 report. The RTE Act does not specify any regulations for multi-grade classrooms, and it is possible that schools provide few teachers trained for multigrade classrooms.

In addition, teacher vacancies persist in India. Of six million teaching positions in government schools nationwide, about 900,000 elementary school teaching positions are vacant, as IndiaSpend reported in December 2016, according to an answer given to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament).

These shortfalls are reflected in the low level of secondary enrolment in India. Although 87.3% of primary-school age children enrolled in public and private schools in India, net secondary enrolment was 51.26% in 2015-16.

Lower education spending than other BRICS countries

Politically, education is still not seen as a vote-gathering topic, said Arvind Subramanian, the government’s chief economic adviser, at a panel discussion hosted by Pratham, the education nonprofit that conducts the ASER survey.

In 2015-16, Indian central government spending on school and higher education was less than other BRICS countries–India spent 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on education, compared to 3.8% in Russia, 4.2% in China, 5.2% in Brazil, and 6.9% in South Africa, according to 2016 data from India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

(Salve is an analyst, and Shah is a writer/editor with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

