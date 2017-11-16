9 Of Every 10 Living Near Raigarh’s Coal Mines Report Illnesses: Study

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

A villager looks at the changing landscape due to coal mines at Kosampalli-Sarasmal panchayat in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh. Air, water, soil and sediment samples indicated high levels of 12 toxic metals in a study on the health and environmental impact of coal mining on three villages in the district.

In Sarasmal–a village in north Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, about 260 km from the state capital Raipur–296, or 87%, of the 341 respondents living near coal mines suffered from one or more illness, including loss of hair, conditions affecting muscles, bones and skin, and dry cough, according to a study on the health and environmental impact of coal mining.

The study, published on November 16, 2017, focused on health problems of long-term residents–rather than of workers–living adjacent to, or within 2 km of, coal mines and coal-fired power plants.

Medical and environmental professionals conducted the study in May 2017, in partnership with People First Collective, India, an environmental forum, and the Adivasi Dalit Mazdoor Sangathan, a social organisation. The survey included 515 people in 132 households, across three villages–82 in Sarasmal, 27 in Kosampalli and 23 in Dongamouha. About 205 adults and children–78 from Sarasmal, 39 from Kosampali and 88 from Dongamouha–attended medical check-ups between May 22 and 24, 2017.

Coal-fired plants and coal mines in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh Plants/Mines Operational Under construction and/or proposed Capacity Power Plants 6 7 14,824 MW Mines 7 10 100.27 mt per annum

Source: Health and Environmental Impact of Coal Mining in ChhattisgarhNote: *Three of these are waiting for environmental clearance

How mining affected three tribal Chhattisgarh villages

Sarasmal and Kosampalli are predominantly tribal (68% and 85%, respectively), while Dongamouha is mostly inhabited by backward classes.

Source: Health and Environmental Impact of Coal Mining in Chhattisgarh

Before mining began, Kosampalli was accessible by roads on all sides but is now cut off on three sides by surface mining operations. Villagers have to cross the river Kelo by foot to access the main road or travel to a nearby market, the study said.

More than 100 earning members from 240 families of the Kosampalli-Sarasmal panchayat have died from respiratory and other health diseases in the last two decades, India Water Portal reported on March 30, 2017.

On average, one-third of the respondents in all three villages were underweight.

Source: Health and Environmental Impact of Coal Mining in Chhattisgarh

Air, water, soil and sediment samples indicated high levels of 12 toxic metals: Aluminium, arsenic, antimony, boron, cadmium, chromium, lead, manganese, nickel, selenium, vanadium and zinc. Arsenic and cadmium are carcinogens while excess of boron can damage the testes, intestines, liver, kidney and brain. Chromium causes respiratory problems such as asthma and lung cancer, and an excess of selenium leads to neurological conditions including paralysis and even death.

Most health complaints in Sarasmal village were reported by women. They suffered from 58% of all stomach-related ailments, and 91% of kidney-related ones. Of the 228 respondents who suffered from at least one combination of complaints related to hair, skin, eye or joint issues, 16% experienced at least three medical conditions and 36% experienced at least two.

Of the 193 reporting skin, joint or stomach complaints, 19% complained about all three while 23% reported two. Of the 127 who reported a cough, 71% said they had dry cough, which is often a symptom of asthma.

About a third of the 103 complaints of musculoskeletal problems in Sarasmal were from people less than 30 years old.

Source: Health and Environmental Impact of Coal Mining in Chhattisgarh

Despite living close to coal mines, less than 10% of households used coal for cooking. Most depended on firewood or cow dung, a cause of indoor air pollution which can result in premature death from illnesses like pneumonia, stroke and lung cancer, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: Health and Environmental Impact of Coal Mining in Chhattisgarh

How Coal Hurts Health Process By-products Pollutants Environment Health Mining Dust

Rock Particulate matterHeavy metalsSilicon Deforestation, destruction of mountains; land erosionDrying of rivers and streamsImpact on agro-diversity, wildlife and natural habitatSoil contaminationDisplacement of populations Miners: Accidents and fatal injuries; dust inhalation and respiratory illnessesPopulation: Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Neurological diseases, Chronic inflammatory conditions, Nutritional deficiencies due to loss of agriculture and forest produce Transport Diesel exhaust Nitrous Oxides (Nox) Pollution of air along the route of transportation both road and rail. Population: Respiratory (asthma, COPD), Cardiovascular (cardiac arrhythmias), Neurological (ischemic stroke) diseases Washing Slurry containing heavy metals Arsenic, Mercury Pollution of river, pond and groundwater Population: affects the Nervous system, cardiovascular system; causes poor appetite, nausea, vomiting), cancer Combustion Harmful gaseous chemical Sulphur oxides, NOx, Carbon monoxide,Particulate matterToxic metals: Arsenic, Mercury, Cadmium, Nickel, Chromium, Lead Air pollution Population: Respiratory (asthma, COPD, dry cough), cardiovascular (coronary heart disease, arterial blockage leading to heart attack), and nervous system disorders (ischemic stroke, loss of intelligence) Waste Fly ash Toxic metals: Arsenic, Aluminium, Boron, Cobalt, Manganese, Cadmium, Lead, Vanadium Contamination of air, land and water:- agricultural and pasture lands from disposal and landfills- crops and vegetables from deposits from air- surface water and groundwater– river, stream, pond and shallow well from leaching and leaking. Population: Cancer and nervous system impacts such as cognitive defects, developmental delays and behavioural problems, can affect heart, lung, kidney and reproductive organs.Affects Animals grazing contaminated grass, and chemicals enter into the food chain.Affects fish in contaminated ponds and lakes

Source: Health and Environmental Impact of Coal Mining in Chhattisgarh

Mining affected livelihoods, crop yield

Over 70% of surveyed households in all three villages, where farming is the main occupation, complained that crop yield was poor. Of the 82 households in Sarasmal village, 45% no longer depended on agriculture because of low crop yield, the study found.

Source: Health and Environmental Impact of Coal Mining in Chhattisgarh

Coal mines have been a contentious issue in these villages with villagers losing land to the Gare Palma coal mines in mining blocks IV/2&3. The ownership of these blocks is disputed after the Delhi high court upheld the government’s 2015 decision to cancel Jindal Steel and Power Ltd’s bids for coal blocks in the district of Raigarh, online news portal The Wire reported on September 10, 2017. Dongamouha village is adjacent to Jindal’s Dongamouha power plant.

Tribal villagers have also been protesting against opening new mines and shutting down the old ones as they do not want to give up their land, the Wire report said.

To mitigate the effects of mining, the government implemented the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (Prime Minister’s Development Programme for Mining-Affected Regions) in 2015 for the welfare of areas and people affected by mining-related operations, by creating a corpus for local area development from a levy on all mining operations.

In Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, the district mining fund had collected Rs 52 crore till February 2017, according to a report from the Centre for Science and Environment, a New Delhi-based advocacy. The district plans to spend this money mainly on energy and watershed development (23.2%), physical infrastructure (14.9%) and skill development (11.2%).

IndiaSpend Solutions Based On People First Collective, India’s Report Conduct a study to identify the nature and extent of pollution in communities around coal mines and coal-fired thermal power plants, and undertake measures to clean up air, water and soil;

Provide specialised treatment to all residents living within 5 km of coal mines and coal-fired power plants;

Award affected families punitive damages when companies are found causing pollution and neglecting norms and standards;

Impose a moratorium on any further expansion of mines or setting up new mines until the health impact of mines and power plants is assessed.

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

