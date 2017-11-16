732 Million Indians Have No Access To Toilet, At Risk Of Diseases: New Report

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

“When I got pregnant, it was hard to walk to the field to defecate as the path was not safe. My mother-in-law used to accompany me because I needed help sitting down and getting up.”–Maheshwari (25), Raichur, India. India has the highest number of people, 732 million, with no access to toilets and women and girls are among the worst affected.

India, the world’s second-largest country by population, has the highest number of people (732 million) without access to toilets, according to a new report.

The report by WaterAid, titled Out Of Order:The State of the World’s Toilets 2017, further stated that 355 million women and girls lack access to a toilet. If they were to stand in a line, the queue could circle the Earth more than four times.

Source: WaterAidNote: Data as of 2015

India’s low ranking on the sanitation index is despite the changes brought by the government’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission. Launched in October 2014, it increased the country’s sanitation coverage from 39% to 65% by November 2017, according to government data. In this period, 52 million household toilets were built in rural India.

The cleanliness campaign has reduced the proportion of people defecating in the open by 40%, meaning more than 100 million people now use toilets, according to the WaterAid report.

India also ranks sixth among the top ten nations working to reduce open defecation and improving access to basic sanitation. The percentage of population without access to at least basic sanitation fell from 78.3% in 2000 to 56% in 2015, according to the report.

Diarrhoeal diseases kill 60,700 Indian children each year

Each year, 60,700 children under five years die from diarrhoeal diseases, the WaterAid report said.

Diarrhoea remains the second leading cause of death in Indian children under five years, killing an estimated 321 children every day in 2015, as IndiaSpend reported on July 29, 2017, based on a World Health Organization factsheet.

Hookworms, which can spread through open defecation, cause diarrhoea, anaemia and weight loss in women, according to the report. These problems are linked to low birth weight and slow child growth–38% of children in India under five are stunted, according to the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16, (NFHS-4) data.

Indian states with poor access to sanitation report high incidence of diarrhoeal diseases. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh had the highest rate of mortality among children under five years of age, higher stunting (low height-for-age) rates and higher prevalence of diarrhoea due to poor sanitation, as IndiaSpend reported on April 26, 2017, based on NFHS-4.

States With Higher Access To Improved SanitationHad Lower Prevalence Of Anaemia, Diarrhoea

Access To Improved Sanitation: Top 5 States State Households with improved sanitation Prevalence of diarrhoea* Non-pregnant women who are anaemic** Pregnant women who are anaemic** Kerala 98.10% 3.40% 34.60% 22.60% Sikkim 88.20% 1.50% 35.20% 23.60% Mizoram 83.50% 7.60% 24.60% 26.60% Punjab 81.50% 6.60% 54% 42% Haryana 79.20% 7.70% 63.15 55% India 48.40% 9.20% 53.10% 50.30%

Access To Improved Sanitation: Bottom 5 States State Households with improved sanitation Prevalence of diarrhoea* Non-pregnant women who are anaemic** Pregnant women who are anaemic** Jharkhand 24.40% 6.90% 65.30% 62.60% Bihar 25.20% 10.40% 60.40% 58.30% Odisha 29.40% 9.80% 51.20% 47.60% Chhattisgarh 32.70% 9.10% 47.30% 41.50% Madhya Pradesh 33.70% 9.50% 52.40% 54.60% India 48.40% 9.20% 53.10% 50.30%

Source: National Family Health Survey 2015-16*reported in two weeks preceding the survey **Among women aged 15-49 years

The tables above show the top five and bottom five states based on the percentage of households with improved sanitation, according to NFHS-4. States with higher percentage of improved sanitation have lower levels of anaemia among women (both pregnant and non-pregnant). These states also reported fewer cases of diarrhoea than the national average.

For example, Kerala, which had the highest percentage of households with improved sanitation (98.1%)–the national average was 48.4%–also had the lowest prevalence of diarrhoea (3.4%) and the lowest percentage of women with anaemia (22.6%).

Bihar, with only 25% households using improved sanitation, had the highest prevalence of diarrhoea (10.2%) and the highest percentage of anaemic pregnant women (58.3%).

For women, high risk of illiteracy, harassment

Apart from poor health, lack of toilets means that more than 1.1 billion women and girls globally get limited education and face harassment. In rural India, high dropout rates and non-enrolment among girls can be attributed to absence of toilet facilities, as IndiaSpend reported on July 19, 2017.

In rural India, 23% of girls have listed menstruation as the chief reason for dropping out of school. As many as 28% of them said they do not go to school during their period because they lack clean and affordable protection, as IndiaSpend reported on June 19, 2017.

Sanitation policies should cover the needs of those who are vulnerable, said Raman VR, head of policy at WaterAid India.

“Adolescent girls and women want facilities in which they can manage their periods safely and hygienically,” he said, “Pregnant women need easily accessible and usable toilets, and the elderly or people with disability require toilets with design features that help overcome the physical constraints they typically face.”

(Salve is an analyst at IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

