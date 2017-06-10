37 Returns Instead Of 13—And Other Challenges Threatening July 1 GST Rollout

Select a date Select month June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

A small-scale manufacturing company with operations in only one state will have to file a minimum of 37 returns instead of the current 13 once the goods and services tax (GST) goes live from July 1, 2017,increasing work for industry, accountants and banks, according to an IndiaSpend analysis.

With the deadline for the GST less than a month away, finance professionals, banks and industry seem unprepared for the challenges of implementing the one nation-one tax idea, work towards which began 13 years ago.

“The entire ecosystem needs to be changed to accept GST,” K Raghu, former president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, told IndiaSpend. “An ideal date for implementation would be September 1.”

The Indian Banks Association–a body that represents 237 banks–has informed a parliamentary panel that their members were unprepared to implement the new indirect tax regime.

“Everything will now be online and will need to be updated regularly. A business will have to file 37 returns in a year (three returns per month and one annual return) per state,” the Economic Times reported on June 5, 2017. “If it does business from offices in more than one state, the number of returns will go up accordingly. A business with offices in three states will have to file 111 tax returns in a year.”

Type Of Returns To Be Filed Under Goods & Services Tax RETURN FORM WHAT TO FILE? BY WHOM? BY WHEN? GSTR-1 Details

of outward supplies of taxable goods and/or services effected Registered Taxable Supplier 10th of the next month GSTR-2 Details of inward supplies of taxable goods and/or

services effected claiming input tax credit. Registered Taxable

Recipient 15th of the next month GSTR-3 Monthly return on the basis of

finalization of details of outward supplies and inward supplies along with

the payment of amount of tax. Registered Taxable Person 20th of the next month GSTR-4 Quarterly return for

compounding taxable person. Composition Supplier 18th of the month succeeding quarter GSTR-5 Return for Non-Resident foreign taxable person Non-Resident Taxable Person 20th of the next month GSTR-6 Return for Input Service Distributor Input Service Distributor 13th of the next month GSTR-7 Return for authorities deducting tax at source. Tax Deductor 10th of the next month GSTR-8 Details of supplies effected through e-commerce

operator and the amount of tax collected E-commerce Operator/Tax Collector 10th of the next month GSTR-9 Annual

Return Registered Taxable Person 31st December of next financial year GSTR-10 Final Return Taxable person whose registration has been surrendered or cancelled. Within three months of the date

of cancellation or date of cancellation order, whichever is later. GSTR-11 Details of inward supplies to be furnished by a

person having UIN Person having UIN and claiming

refund 28th of the month following

the month for which statement is filed

Source: K Raghu & Co

With the government announcing GST for four tax rates–5%, 12%, 18% and 28%–industry will face implementation challenges that include system upgrades, manpower training and understanding new taxes. Every transaction – sale or purchase – will now have to be recorded online to benefit from the tax paid earlier.

Source: K Raghu & Co

The challenges of central and state GST and federalism

India is implementing a dual GST with the centre and states together levying it on a common tax base. “The GST to be levied by the centre on intra-state supply of goods and/or services would be called the Central GST (CGST) and that to be levied by the states would be called the State GST (SGST),” according to this list of frequently asked questions published by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), the central body of indirect taxes.

“Similarly, Integrated GST (IGST) will be levied and administered by centre on every inter-state supply of goods and services,” said the CBEC FAQ.

A dual GST adheres to the constitutional requirement of fiscal federalism, since both the Centre and states have the powers to levy and collect taxes.

“The central GST and the state GST would be levied simultaneously on every transaction of supply of goods and services except the exempted goods and services, goods which are outside the purview of GST and the transactions which are below the prescribed threshold limits,” the CBEC FAQ noted.

While 24 states have passed state GST acts, seven have not–yet.

24 States passes State GST Act while 7 States viz. Meghalaya,Punjab,Tamil Nadu,Kerala,Karnataka,J&K & West Bengal yet to pass the SGST ACT. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 5, 2017

Understanding GST intricacies is not easy

While the location of the supplier and the customer within the country is immaterial for the purpose of CGST, SGST would be charged only when the supplier and the customer are within the state.

An illustration from the FAQ published by the government: Suppose the CGST rate is 10% and the SGST is 10%. When a wholesale steel dealer in Uttar Pradesh supplies bars and rods to a construction company within the state for, say, Rs 100, the dealer would charge CGST of Rs 10 and SGST of Rs 10, in addition to the basic price of the goods.

The wholesaler would be required to deposit the CGST into a central government account and the SGST into the account of the state government.

“Of course, he need not actually pay Rs 20 (Rs 10 + Rs 10) in cash, as he would be entitled to set-off this liability against CGST or SGST paid on his purchases (say, inputs),” said the FAQ

This is where implementation challenges arise, as former ICWAI president Raghu explained. Every invoice from buyers and sellers must be entered in the GST system correctly to ensure that benefits accrue down the chain.

“We have a system today across a majority of small units where an accountant comes (in) once a month, makes vouchers and inputs details for taxes,” said Raghu. “That will have to end now because we are moving to an online, almost real-time system that will need a lot of manpower.”

The finance industry is ready by training its professionals, said Raghu, who predicted many job opportunities over the next 5-6 years. But, as he added, it would take at least 12 to 18 months for the system to “settle down”.

“I do see a lot of CAs and other finance professionals being trained for indirect taxes in the coming years,” he said.

Industry, services not yet there

India’s industry and its banking system will have to change systems, train personnel and accept the extra workload for the new taxation system.

The banking system has clearly said it is not yet ready. Industry is ambivalent.

“Nearly 50% of Indian businesses are not aware of the changes that GST will usher in,” Bharat Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions, was quoted as saying in the Economic Times on June 5, 2017.

Tally accounting software is widely used by Indian companies. The company is waiting for the GST rules to be finalised, so that it can roll out its GST software for Indian companies, the Economic Times reported.

A senior official of Federation of the Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), requesting anonymity because the launch date was close, said GST was “now a fact”, and industry was trying to adapt. FICCI has been conducting awareness sessions among industry verticals to help understand the new structure, he added

The industrial sector, especially the services sector, is waiting for more clarity on tax rates, processes and the time frame for the systems to settle down.

“What we still don’t know is which tax slab we fall in,” a marine service provider operating in Goa told IndiaSpend, on condition of anonymity.

“While it is good that the taxation system will be streamlined and we will not have to deal with multiple tax payments like excise, service tax and value added tax, we still don’t know how much time it will take for everybody to be on board.”

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”