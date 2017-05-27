3 Years Of Modi Govt: Terrorism Claims More Lives In J&K, Situation Mixed in North-East

Select a date Select month May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Security heightened after a terrorist attack in Pulwama town of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in March 2014. The period under Bharatiya Janata Party rule has witnessed 42% more terrorism-related deaths in J&K–among civilians, security personnel and terrorists–compared with the last three years of the second term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

There have been 42% more terrorism-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government (BJP) came to power in May 2014, compared with the last three years of the second term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA-II).

The number of security personnel killed in terrorist violence has increased 72% from 111 in the last three years of UPA-II to 191 in the BJP’s first three years, an IndiaSpend analysis of data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), run by New Delhi-based non-profit Institute for Conflict Management, shows. The SATP compiles data on fatalities from terrorism from media reports. The data are provisional and compiled as on May 24, 2017.

As the BJP government completes three years in office this week, IndiaSpend is analysing five of its key electoral promises–on employment, Swachh Bharat, roads, access to electricity and terrorism. In the concluding part today, we examine the BJP government’s performance on tackling terrorism.

Terrorism claims more lives in J&K

The BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on May 16, 2014, and Narendra Modi was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. This analysis takes into account the roughly 36-month period from June 1, 2014, to May 21, 2017, during which the BJP has been in power, and the last three years of the UPA-II government from June 1, 2011, to May 31, 2014.

The BJP had vowed to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy on terrorism in its election manifesto released on April 7, 2014.

Source: South Asia Terrorism PortalNote: *Data for 2017 up until May 21. One year is counted from June 1 until May 31 of the subsequent year.

The number of security personnel killed in terrorist violence in the state has increased 72%–from 111 in the last three years of UPA-II to 191 in the BJP’s first three years.

The number of civilian deaths in J&K has also increased by 37%, while terrorist deaths have risen 32%.

Most of the terrorism-related deaths have taken place over the past year, especially after July 8, 2016, when the security forces gunned down terrorist leader Burhan Wani. His death led to violent protests, several months of curfew and an overall deterioration in the state’s security situation, IndiaSpend reported on December 16, 2016.

The BJP’s third year witnessed 293 terrorism-related deaths in J&K, 53% more than the 191 recorded during the second year of its term. This period saw a corresponding increase of 61% in the number of security personnel killed–98 killed during the BJP’s third year, including the 18 soldiers killed in a terrorist attack on an army garrison in the Kashmir town of Uri on September 18, 2016.

On September 19, 2016, India responded to the Uri attack by mounting surgical strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, which it blamed for the attacks.

Fewer civilians, more security forces personnel killed in the North-East

The total number of deaths from terrorist violence in the north-east of the country has declined by 12% to 765 during the first three years of the BJP, as compared with 874 during the UPA-II’s last three years. The data indicate an overall improvement in the security situation.

Source: South Asia Terrorism PortalNote: *Data for 2017 up until May 21. One year is counted from June 1 until May 31 of the subsequent year.

The region has, however, become more unsafe for India’s security forces, who recorded 62% more casualties among their ranks–89 under the BJP as against 55 under UPA-II.

Civilian deaths have declined by 15% to 287 under the BJP’s rule while terrorist deaths in security operations have gone down by 19% to 389.

“Organized militancy in the region is on the decline” in the north-east, home minister Rajnath Singh noted at a northeast review meeting on May 16, 2016. Singh said the central government’s initiatives to boost infrastructure in the region and increase security cooperation with neighbouring countries have helped improve the security situation.

Fewer deaths due to Maoist violence

The total number of deaths due to Maoist terrorism across India declined by 9% to 1,016 under the BJP, from 1,112 in the UPA-II’s last three years.

Source: South Asia Terrorism PortalNote: *Data for 2017 up until May 21. One year is counted from June 1 until May 31 of the subsequent year.

Deaths of security personnel have decreased by 43% under the BJP to 216, as compared with 380 under UPA-II.

Civilian deaths have also declined 27% to 328 while the deaths of Maoists in security operations have increased 34% to 472.

However, overall deaths from Maoist violence have increased 60% from 259 in 2014-15 to 414 in 2016-17. The April 24, 2017, ambush by Maoists that killed 26 Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF) jawans in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district made 2017 the deadliest year for Indian security forces in the past seven years, IndiaSpend reported on April 24, 2017.

This increasing number of casualties, and attacks such as the one in Sukma, indicate a worsening security situation in India’s Maoism-affected areas, especially over the past 12 months.

(Sethi is a Mumbai-based freelance writer and defence analyst.)

