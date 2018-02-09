28% Rise In Communal Incidents Under NDA, Short Of UPA High

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: Communal violence under the National Democratic Alliance government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party increased 28% over three years to 2017–822 “incidents” were recorded that year–but it was short of the decadal high of 943 in 2008, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of home ministry data.

Uttar Pradesh (UP)–the most populous state in the country–reported most incidents (1,488) over the last decade.

Kasganj in western UP witnessed communal violence on January 26, 2018, in which a 22-year old youth–Chandan Gupta–was killed after being hit by a bullet.

As many as 44 people were arrested in connection with the violence, which erupted over an unauthorised march on Republic Day, the Indian Express reported on January 27, 2018.

Communal incidents in UP have increased 47% from 133 in 2014 to 195 in 2017. The year 2013 saw the most incidents in UP–247–also the most by any state over the last decade.

India was ranked fourth in the world in 2015–after Syria, Nigeria and Iraq–for the highest social hostilities involving religion, the Huffington Post reported on April 14, 2017.

As many as 7,484 communal incidents have been reported over the last decade–between 2008 and 2017–or two every day, killing over 1,100 people, according to data released to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament).

The most incidents–943–were reported, as we said, in 2008 during the United Progressive Alliance government led by the Congress, killing 167 people. The least incidents (580) were reported in 2011.

UP, which reported the most incidents, was followed by Maharashtra (940), Karnataka (880), Madhya Pradesh (862) and Gujarat (605).

Source: Lok Sabha replies on February 8, 2018, August 8, 2017, December 2, 2014, May 7, 2013, and August 10, 2010

The five states accounted for 64% of communal incidents over the decade.

Election-bound Karnataka witnessed a 37% increase in communal incidents from 73 in 2014 to 100 in 2017.

UP also reported the most deaths–321, or 28% of 1,115 deaths–due to communal incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh (135), Maharashtra (140), Rajasthan (84), and Karnataka (70).

Source: Lok Sabha replies on February 8, 2018, August 8, 2017, December 2, 2014, May 7, 2013, and August 10, 2010

Western UP is considered the communal hotbed, divided on religious lines, and is home to Muzaffarnagar that witnessed communal riots in August and September 2013. These riots claimed 60 lives and more than 40,000 people were displaced.

Between 2010 and 2015, communal violence in Muzaffarnagar rose five-fold, according to data sourced from the office of the director general of police for Uttar Pradesh, reflecting a trend of tension evident across 90% of the state, IndiaSpend reported on February 28, 2017.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”